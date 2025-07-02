© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 7/2/25

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published July 2, 2025 at 6:00 AM MDT
Researchers with the In-situ Collaborative Experiment for the Collection of Hail In the Plains (ICE CHIP) in the field monitoring hail.
Courtesy Andy Heymsfield
Researchers with the In-situ Collaborative Experiment for the Collection of Hail In the Plains (ICE CHIP) in the field monitoring hail.

In this week’s Regional Roundup:

  • We hear what people love about summer and how extreme heat is taking a significant toll on rural communities.
  • A Utah town embraces watermelon season.
  • Solar panels may help make farms more resilient.
  • Colorado researchers take part in a major national study on hail.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
