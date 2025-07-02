Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 7/2/25
In this week’s Regional Roundup:
- We hear what people love about summer and how extreme heat is taking a significant toll on rural communities.
- A Utah town embraces watermelon season.
- Solar panels may help make farms more resilient.
- Colorado researchers take part in a major national study on hail.
