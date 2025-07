Kootenai County Sheriff's Office identifies shooter in fire, attack on fire personnel

UPDATE (4:35 p.m.): Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris provided an update into the fire and shooting investigation Monday afternoon.

Officers believe Wess Roley, 20, used a shotgun to kill two firefighters and seriously injure another. Roley was found dead with a flint fire starter and police believe the fire was started as part of a coordinated attack.

Norris said a vehicle assumed to be Roley's was found near the fire.

"Deputies who responded on scene to protect life and engage the suspect thought it would be in their best interest to get rid of what they thought was Roley's vehicle," said Norris a press conference. "So they the frame of mind to push it over the side so he couldn't come around and get in that vehicle and flee."

Before the ambush attack, first responders had spoken to Roley about moving his car.

Roley had limited connections to Idaho, but he has family in Priest River and has likely lived in Idaho since early 2024, according to police. Norris said police had interactions with Roley in the past, but he did not have a criminal record.

Police still are not sure of any motive for the attack but are continuing to investigate.

UPDATE (1:17 p.m.): The Associated Press has identified the suspect in the fire and shooting as Wess Roley. The information came from a law enforcement official on the condition of anonymity.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is holding a press conference Monday afternoon at 3 p.m. MT. This story will be updated afterwards with any new information.

UPDATE ( 6/30/25, 1:00 p.m.): Idaho Gov. Brad Little has ordered U.S. flags and State of Idaho flags we lowered to half-staff, to honor the firefighters killed in the attack.

"The entire State of Idaho grieves the profound loss of the firefighters killed in the shocking ambush in North Idaho. All of our public safety officers, especially our firefighters, bravely confront danger on a daily basis but we have never seen a heinous act of violence like this on our firefighters before. This is not Idaho. This indescribable loss is felt deeply by all those in the firefighting community and beyond. Please join Teresa and me as we continue to pray for the victims and their loved ones," wrote Little in a statement.

UPDATE (10:45 p.m.): The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office provided an update late Sunday night on the fire and shooting that happened on Canfield Mountain.

Preliminary information indicates the man found dead on the mountain was the shooter, based on trajectory and the "types of weapons" found on the scene, according to law enforcement. Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said he was the only shooter.

The identity of the shooter has not been released, pending the coroner's investigation. There is also no description of the suspect.

The body was removed from the scene because of the fire the sheriff's office said was set by the suspect.

The names of the two firefighters killed have also not been released. Norris said one of the firefighters was a Coeur d'Alene city firefighter and the other from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue.

The surviving firefighter had just gotten out of surgery, and is in stable condition but "fighting for his life," according to Norris.

UPDATE (8:50 p.m.): A SWAT team found the body of a man on Canfield Mountain and a firearm was located nearby, according to the latest update from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

The shelter in place is being lifted, but there is still an active fire. Residents are being advised to be prepared and ready to evacuate if needed.

More information will be provided during a scheduled press conference at 9:30 p.m. PT.

UPDATE (8:20 p.m.): Kootenai Health told KXLY three patients from the attack were brought to the hospital. Two people died before they arrived and one is being treated for their injuries. It is not known how severe those injuries are.

Another press conference from the sheriff's office is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. MT.

ORIGINAL STORY: Two people, likely firefighters, are dead after responding to a brush fire and were shot in an "ambush style" attack.

The initial fire was called in on Canfield Mountain in Coeur d'Alene. In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris said officers were still taking "sniper fire."

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said crews responded to the fire call around 1:30 p.m. and gunshots were reported about a half hour later.

KXLY in Spokane reports the sheriff said he did not know how many gunmen were shooting at law enforcement. Norris said in the news conference that there are more people they have not been able to reach, including people who live in the area or others who were hiking.

The FBI Deputy Director posted on X that they are sending assets to provide support and that it is still an active scene.

FBI assets are headed to the scene in Coeur d’Alene to provide tactical and operational support.

A shelter in place order is active to include everything south of Hayden Lake Road and east of 15th Street in Coeur d'Alene. The Kootenai County Office of Emergency Management asks everyone to avoid the area.

Multiple heroic firefighters were attacked today while responding to a fire in North Idaho. This is a heinous direct assault on our brave firefighters. I ask all Idahoans to pray for them and their families as we wait to learn more. Teresa and I are heartbroken. As this situation is still developing, please stay clear from the area to allow law enforcement and firefighters to do their jobs.

Norris said he expects to provide another update later Sunday evening, but wasn't sure of the time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

