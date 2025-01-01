Protect KSUT

The U.S. House has approved a devastating proposal from the White House that claws back pre-approved federal funding for public media.

Time is running out to protect public radio’s essential services to communities across the nation. Those in rural areas—with few other options to get their news, information, and emergency broadcast services—will likely be the hardest hit.

The proposal now moves to the Senate. If enacted, funding that has already been allocated will be stripped away—the greatest blow to public media in history.

What does this mean for KSUT?

KSUT will lose $333,000 this fiscal year, which will immediately impact our service to the community.

You can still stand up for KSUT and public radio.

We encourage you to take action now by visiting Protect My Public Media and contacting your Senators. Ask your friends to do the same.

We'd also appreciate it if you donate in support of KSUT . Help us preserve the essential services that underscore press freedoms at every station.

Your belief in the value of KSUT and NPR makes our community stronger.

Thank you for standing with KSUT and all of public media.