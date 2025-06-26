KSUT Conversation: Native Lens Symposium

In this KSUT Conversation, we talk to Colten Ashley, KSUT Tribal Media Center Director, about the upcoming Native Lens Symposium, a celebration of Native American filmmaking.

The symposium's goal is to enhance a supportive community of Indigenous filmmakers within Colorado and the Four Corners region, provide information and resources for aspiring and active industry professionals, and establish relationships to set aspiring filmmakers up for success in the film industry.