© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

KSUT Conversation: Native Lens Symposium

Four Corners Public Radio | By Tami Graham
Published June 26, 2025 at 9:00 AM MDT
Crystal Ashike/KSUT Tribal Radio

In this KSUT Conversation, we talk to Colten Ashley, KSUT Tribal Media Center Director, about the upcoming Native Lens Symposium, a celebration of Native American filmmaking.

The symposium's goal is to enhance a supportive community of Indigenous filmmakers within Colorado and the Four Corners region, provide information and resources for aspiring and active industry professionals, and establish relationships to set aspiring filmmakers up for success in the film industry.
Tags
KSUT Conversations NATIVE LENSNative and Indigenous News
Tami Graham
Tami is the Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio. She is a fifth-generation Coloradoan and has lived in Southwest Colorado since 1984.
See stories by Tami Graham
KSUT and all of public media is under threat. Will you step up?
I Support KSUT
Related Stories