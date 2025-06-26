© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 6/25/25

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published June 26, 2025 at 8:33 PM MDT
Olivia Mackenzie, left, and Erika Mahoney. Erika and Olivia both lost a parent in the 2021 King Soopers shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Erika has produced a new podcast, Senseless, that explores the ripple effect of the shooting.
Courtesy of Erika Mahoney
Olivia Mackenzie, left, and Erika Mahoney. Erika and Olivia both lost a parent in the 2021 King Soopers shooting in Boulder, Colorado. Erika has produced a new podcast, Senseless, that explores the ripple effect of the shooting.

In this week's Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup, we learn about a new podcast that explores the ripple effect of gun violence.

We also hear from a right-leaning environmental group that says conservation is a conservative value.

And we look at the challenges facing pollinators and bees, and how a citizen science project is broadening our understanding of fireflies in the Rocky Mountain West.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News RMCR Weekly News RoundupRocky Mountain Community RadioColorado NewsRegional News
Maeve Conran
