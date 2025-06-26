Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 6/25/25

In this week's Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup, we learn about a new podcast that explores the ripple effect of gun violence.

We also hear from a right-leaning environmental group that says conservation is a conservative value.

And we look at the challenges facing pollinators and bees, and how a citizen science project is broadening our understanding of fireflies in the Rocky Mountain West.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.