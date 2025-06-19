KSUT Conversation: Tracy Jones on organizing this year's Durango Juneteenth celebration
On this KSUT Conversation, we talk with Tracy Jones with Southwest Movement for Black Lives about the 2025 Durango Juneteenth Celebration.
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.
This year's celebration is on Thursday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Durango's Buckley Park. The event includes performers, speakers, food, and family-friendly activities. It's free and open to the public.
