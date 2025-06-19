© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
KSUT Conversation: Tracy Jones on organizing this year's Durango Juneteenth celebration

Four Corners Public Radio | By Tami Graham
Published June 19, 2025 at 8:48 AM MDT
Tracy Jones, with the Southwest Movement for Black Lives, organizers of Durango's Juneteenth Celebration.
Courtesy Tracy Jones
Tracy Jones, with the Southwest Movement for Black Lives, organizers of Durango's Juneteenth Celebration.

On this KSUT Conversation, we talk with Tracy Jones with Southwest Movement for Black Lives about the 2025 Durango Juneteenth Celebration.

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

This year's celebration is on Thursday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Durango's Buckley Park. The event includes performers, speakers, food, and family-friendly activities. It's free and open to the public.

KSUT Conversations are a periodic interview feature. Explore past Conversations.
Tami Graham
Tami is the Executive Director of KSUT Public Radio. She is a fifth-generation Coloradoan and has lived in Southwest Colorado since 1984.
