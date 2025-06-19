KSUT Conversation: Tracy Jones on organizing this year's Durango Juneteenth celebration

On this KSUT Conversation, we talk with Tracy Jones with Southwest Movement for Black Lives about the 2025 Durango Juneteenth Celebration .

Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

This year's celebration is on Thursday, June 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Durango's Buckley Park. The event includes performers, speakers, food, and family-friendly activities. It's free and open to the public.