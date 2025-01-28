KSUT Conversation: RMPBS Producer Ziyi Zu on the Chinese New Year and 'The Year of the Snake'

On this KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham interviews Durango-based multi-media journalist Ziyi Zu about the upcoming Lunar New Year, also known as the Chinese New Year, and how it differs from the Gregorian calendar's New Year celebrated on January 1.

Zsu is a multimedia journalist with Rocky Mountain Public Media and is based in Durango, She talked about the significance of the Lunar New Year, its traditions, and her personal experiences celebrating it with her family in China.

The Lunar New Year typically falls between late January and late February, with the new year occurring on the new moon. Each Lunar New Year is associated with one of 12 animals and one of five elements, creating a 60-year cycle.

This year, the Lunar New Year falls on January 29 and heralds the Year of the Snake.



Interview transcript

The transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Tami Graham, KSUT: As a lot of folks probably know, Lunar New Year is one of the most important celebrations of the year in China and many other Asian countries. Ziyi, can you give us an overview of what the Lunar New Year is and how it's different from the new year that occurs on January 1st every year?

Ziyi Zu, RMPBS: So basically...the Lunar New Year is based on the Chinese calendar. And January 29th this year will be January 1st in the Chinese calendar, hence the Lunar New Year.

Graham: Is there any kind of simple way to describe how it's different?

Zu: Well...it usually falls between late January and late February. So that's one rule. And then another thing is that the new year always occurred on the New Moon. So when you can't see the moon, it's mostly likely the new year. And the Chinese calendar, it's simply put, it's a lunar/solar calendar, so it's a calendar combining the sun and the moon.

Graham: Again, this year's new year is on January 29th. This is the Year of the Wood Snake. And I know, again, that's extremely complicated, but maybe kind of a quick overview of that. There are different animals and different elements associated with each Lunar New Year?

Zu: Each year, there's an animal, and there are 12 animals in total. Twelve years is a cycle. And then other than that, there are also five elements. So the five elements are another cycle and if you combine these two elements, it creates a 60-year cycle. So this year is the wooden snake.

Graham: It's meaningful for me because I'm turning 60 this year, and I'm a wood snake. And so, for the first time in my life since being born, it's my Lunar New Year. It's super exciting. And I have to admit, partly why I wanted to...have this conversation with you is to learn a little bit more about the Lunar New Year. You're working on a story for Rocky Mountain PBS on the Lunar New Year. You are Chinese and you're heading home for the holiday here shortly. Why is it important for you to tell this particular story?

Zu: I think one big reason is that a lot of people have this misconception that the Lunar New Year follows the lunar calendar because, obviously, it has the word lunar in it. But it's not. It follows a lunar/solar calendar. And the solar part is very important in this calendar. So, I figured this story would be a good way to tell people exactly how it works. In the story, you'll see a lot of graphs (about) the Earth's orbit around the sun and, how that orbit combines with the face of the moon, and how it works.

Graham: I know you're traveling home to Beijing for the Lunar New Year. How will you celebrate or honor this holiday with your family?

Zu: So the tradition for Lunar New Year, I think it varies from region to region, even within the country. Obviously, there are so many Asian countries. So every country or even every family has a little bit of their own variation of how to celebrate. And for my family on New Year's Eve, we usually eat dumplings. One of my favorite parts is that with so many dumplings that we make...we'll put a coin in it. It's either a coin or some sugar. Something makes it different. Whoever eats that get that dumpling will get good luck in the next year.

Graham: Then there's also an element around giving money?

Zu: Yeah, that's a big part of the celebration. We call it the red pocket money or a red envelope. You have to put money in a red envelope. So usually it's like the elder or anyone older will give it to the younger people. When I was younger, my grandparents or my aunt or uncle would give me money. And I think the funny part is that you never know how much money is in the envelope. My parents obviously don't want me to have too much. Sometimes they would just try to not let me have the money, or they'll take it away. But this year will be a little bit different since I'm making money now, so I have to prepare some money for my younger cousins.

Graham: So, there's a certain point when you're supporting yourself and making money when then the transition happens and then you give to others?

Zu: Yes. I even talked to my parents. I was like, how much money should I put in it? I don't have a lot of money.

Graham: It's considered good luck to give money? Some kind of offering?

Zu: Yes.

Graham: Well, it's really great that you're doing this story for Rocky Mountain PBS as a Chinese citizen, as someone (who) really knows the Lunar New Year. And I really look forward to seeing it. To watch the story that Ziyi is working on, you can go to Rocky Mountain PBS or YouTube. Anything else you'd like to share with our listeners about the Lunar New Year?

Zu: I would say even if you don't celebrate it traditionally, it's a good time to just prepare some money and candy and give a red envelope to someone you love.