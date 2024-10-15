KSUT Conversation: Elizabeth Smart on surviving abuse

Elizabeth Smart is a nationally known advocate for child safety. She was abducted from her Salt Lake City home in 2002 at the age of 14 and held captive for nine months until she was rescued by police.

Today, Smart speaks out against abstinence-only education and is an activist for missing persons.

She recently appeared in the Four Corners region at events in Durango and Pagosa Springs. KSUT's Tami Graham caught up with her for a recent KSUT Conversation.