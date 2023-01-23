One Small Step unites a diverse group of citizens from across the region

For the past seven months, KSUT has partnered with the national organization StoryCorps for One Small Step. We invited people from diverse backgrounds to talk with strangers who have different political beliefs.

The results have been both humbling and encouraging. More than 160 people participated in the project. Deciding who would make a good match was an art in itself.

One participant noted, “One Small Step is like Match.com but for sociopolitical discourse.”

The project also pushed KSUT staff members outside of our bubbles as we recruited participants with various political beliefs.

We wanted to showcase the diversity of voices in this final excerpt. We also wanted to spotlight how each participant communicated with a stranger differently than they do with others.

Crystal Ashike / KSUT KSUT hosted a listening party for the One Small Step project at Durango's Powerhouse Science Center.

KSUT was one of six public radio stations nationally that partnered with StoryCorps to host One Small Step.

StoryCorps’ One Small Step Radio Station Hubs is made possible by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

