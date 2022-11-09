Join KSUT for our "One Small Step" listening party at the Powerhouse, Wednesday, November 16

Earlier this year, as part of Storycorps One Small Step, KSUT began asking one simple question: Do you believe we have more in common than what divides us?

Residents from all around the Four Corners have been participating in One Small Step conversations, and now it’s time to hear them. Our participants signed-up for a project that pairs strangers with different political leanings to connect for a simple, personal, 50-minute conversation — and we want to share with you what we've found.

Some participant testimonials:

One Small Step opened my eyes to new viewpoints and pushed the boundaries of my beliefs. It was an experience I will never forget. – Hannah Minkler, Durango

After our conversation, my One Small Step partner reached out and asked to have coffee with me. I look forward to an ongoing relationship with someone who is quite different from me. I think we can both learn from each other. - Chuck McAfee, Cortez

This was a rare opportunity to talk calmly about divisive issues. And we always found some areas of common ground. - Sidny Zink, Durango

My partner and I are so different, yet so similar....I'm grateful for this experience of shared humanity and hope. - Kim Moriyama, Ridgway

KSUT's One Small Step Listening Party

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 6-8 PM

Where: Powerhouse Science Center, 1295 Camino Del Rio, Durango, CO

RSVP: If you plan to attend, please RSVP.

During the event you will hear audio from One Small Step conversations and learn from local participants what the experience was like. Light refreshments will be served, cash bar available.

Check out KSUT's StoryCorps/One Small Step page for more information.