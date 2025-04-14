KSUT wins Colorado Broadcasters Association awards for news reporting and website design
KSUT Public Radio is proud to announce that we received multiple awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
The CBA's annual awards Gala, held on May 5, 2025, in downtown Denver, recognized broadcast excellence from the previous year.
Reporter Clark Adomaitis received three awards, while KSUT.org Digital Editor Mark Duggan picked up his fourth consecutive website design award, and Tribal Radio and editor Crystal Ashike got a second website award.
KSUT Awards of Excellence - Small Market
- Best News Feature, Report, or Series: Historic Durango train switches from coal to oil in an eco-friendly move to reduce wildfire risk (Clark Adomaitis, Reporter)
- Best News Coverage of a Single Event: Youth heavy metal concert in Ignacio brings in an all-Indigenous lineup of bands (Clark Adomaitis, Reporter)
- Best Station Website: KSUT.org (Mark Duggan, Designer/Editor)
KSUT Certificate of Merit - Small Market
- Best Sports Feature: New film "Rez Ball" showcases Indigenous-designed sports apparel from Shiprock, New Mexico (Clark Adomaitis, Reporter)
- Best Station Website: KSUT Tribal Radio (Crystal Ashike, Editor)
The Colorado Broadcasters Association's Annual Awards of Excellence Gala on Saturday featured a crowd of more than 400 radio and television professionals. The awards recognized Colorado’s broadcast achievements in 2024.
A record-breaking 933 entries were submitted this year, including 513 from radio and 411 from television. The submissions were reviewed by more than 200 volunteer broadcasters from across the U.S.