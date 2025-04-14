KSUT wins Colorado Broadcasters Association awards for news reporting and website design

KSUT Public Radio is proud to announce that we received multiple awards from the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

The CBA's annual awards Gala, held on May 5, 2025, in downtown Denver, recognized broadcast excellence from the previous year.

Reporter Clark Adomaitis received three awards, while KSUT.org Digital Editor Mark Duggan picked up his fourth consecutive website design award, and Tribal Radio and editor Crystal Ashike got a second website award.



KSUT Awards of Excellence - Small Market

KSUT Certificate of Merit - Small Market

The Colorado Broadcasters Association's Annual Awards of Excellence Gala on Saturday featured a crowd of more than 400 radio and television professionals. The awards recognized Colorado’s broadcast achievements in 2024.

A record-breaking 933 entries were submitted this year, including 513 from radio and 411 from television. The submissions were reviewed by more than 200 volunteer broadcasters from across the U.S.