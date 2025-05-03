An important message from KSUT Director Tami Graham about public media funding threats

Dear Friends,

Last night, President Trump signed an executive order titled Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media. The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) to prohibit both direct and indirect federal funding to National Public Radio (NPR) and the Public Broadcasting Service (PBS).

From a legal standpoint, it's important to note that executive orders are no different than a press release for practical purposes. In fact, CPB issued a statement this morning stating that they are "not a federal executive agency subject to the President’s authority. Congress directly authorized and funded CPB to be a private nonprofit corporation wholly independent of the federal government."

So, rest assured that a bipartisan Congress considered our editorial independence paramount when they originally authorized the Public Broadcasting Act of 1967.

What the order does—and doesn’t—attempt to do

It targets federal dollars only. Private donations, foundation grants, corporate sponsorships, and member support continue to be the foundation of KSUT's near and long-term sustainability. (This means YOU keep us going strong!)



It leaves public media's overall congressional appropriation unchanged—at least for now. How any federal funds are reallocated after removing NPR and PBS is not yet defined, but is sure to have significant impacts on KSUT and all local public media organizations that rely on these national-to-local partnerships to provide some of the content you know and love.



It does not close local public media stations. However, because most stations rely on federal funding through Community Service Grants to pay for infrastructure, emergency‐alert services, and local journalism, the financial ripple effects could be significant, especially for smaller stations that serve more rural communities, like KSUT.

How federal support fits into KSUT’s budget

Federal dollars flow to KSUT through an annual grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) that underpin our broadcasting infrastructure supporting the emergency alert system, outreach, and local journalism. Those grants account for about 19% of our annual operating budget, or $333,000 in 2025. The remaining 79% of our funding comes from members, foundations, business sponsorships, and other earned revenue.

Our mission, vision, and values remain our North Star

Nothing in this executive order alters why we exist: to nurture and protect the public square of the Four Corners region, where people of differing perspectives and experiences can come together—digitally and in real life—to build trust and strengthen communities. Everything we do is in the spirit of helping to create a region where everyone feels seen and heard, and we do that by consistently demonstrating our core values in all we do: building cultural bridges, elevating multiple perspectives, and sharing power with the communities we serve in our desire for community-owned and community-driven local media that matters to the Four Corners region.

What happens next?

Continued Assessment, Planning, and Legal Challenges – We are working with CPB, PBS, NPR, and our sister stations in Colorado and across the country to plan for the future of public media and to protect our essential service to communities without disruption.

Advocacy – KSUT will continue working to protect the strong bipartisan support that exists for public media and will keep Colorado’s congressional delegation informed about how potential cuts would most affect rural transmitters, children’s programming, and emergency‐alert capacity.

Transparency – As soon as we have clarity on any legal challenges to or enforcement of the executive order, we will share major updates on our website and through ongoing email communication. As you likely know, the actions coming out of DC are fluid and can change daily. We pledge not to overwhelm you with information, but to ensure you have substantive updates along the way as things unfold.

Diversifying revenue – We have accelerated initiatives to grow membership and increase community philanthropy, business partnerships, and digital revenue so that critical services never hinge on a single funding source.

How you can help right now

Stay informed. Bookmark our Federal funding page for running updates and background context.

Make your voice heard. If you value free, public‐service media, contact your representatives or visit Protect My Public Media to share your story.

Support our work with a donation today. The surest way to safeguard fact-based journalism, exciting cultural exploration through music, and educational programming is through your personal investment in KSUT now.

KSUT has served the Four Corners region for nearly five decades, through changing technologies and political climates alike. This executive order and other funding threats to public media's ability to operate present real challenges, but our commitment to providing our region with trusted local content, experiences, and deep community connections is unwavering. We will continue to stand with—and report to—the people of the Four Corners region, ensuring that everyone is seen, heard, valued, and informed.

Thank you for standing with us. We need and appreciate you, always.

Tami Graham, KSUT Executive Director