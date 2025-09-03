© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 9/3/25

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published September 3, 2025 at 8:30 AM MDT
Jason Essington (center) races Opa's Dream with crewmates Dave Payne (left) and Terry Van Valkenburg (right).
Emily Cohen/KHOL
Jason Essington (center) races Opa's Dream with crewmates Dave Payne (left) and Terry Van Valkenburg (right).

This week on Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio, we explore how attitudes toward climate change differ across the Rocky Mountain West.

We also head to Wyoming for the state’s only sailing regatta and look closer at the impacts of uranium mining in southwest Colorado.

We’ll also hear about efforts to make the great outdoors more inclusive, including our National Parks.

The Roundup wraps up with a look at the National Sports Center for the Disabled in Winter Park, Colorado.

