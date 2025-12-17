Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 12/17/2025

This week’s Regional Roundup is a holiday special. We explore unique Christmas traditions and share advice on navigating grief during the holidays.

We'll hear how Angel Trees are helping families in need, and we'll take a look at Hanukkah celebrations in Boulder at the location of a deadly antisemitic attack six months ago.

We round out the show by hearing about the history and significance of Kwanzaa.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.