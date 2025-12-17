© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
Rocky Mountain Community Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 12/17/2025

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published December 17, 2025 at 9:00 AM MST
The community menorah on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.
Maeve Conran/RMCR
The community menorah on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado.

This week’s Regional Roundup is a holiday special. We explore unique Christmas traditions and share advice on navigating grief during the holidays.

We'll hear how Angel Trees are helping families in need, and we'll take a look at Hanukkah celebrations in Boulder at the location of a deadly antisemitic attack six months ago.

We round out the show by hearing about the history and significance of Kwanzaa.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News Rocky Mountain Community RadioColorado NewsRMCR Weekly News RoundupFeatured StoriesLatest News
Maeve Conran
