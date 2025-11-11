© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 11/12/2025

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published November 11, 2025 at 11:54 PM MST
Scientists are studying trees by the banks of the Crystal River in western Colorado as they work to increase protections for the river. Peter Brown and David Cooper examine the cross-section of a spruce tree and estimate its ring count.
Scientists are studying trees by the banks of the Crystal River in western Colorado as they work to increase protections for the river. Peter Brown and David Cooper examine the cross-section of a spruce tree and estimate its ring count.

On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about efforts in Jackson, Wyoming, to address the growing epidemic of male loneliness, and a report on an attempt to remove the 10-mile buffer that protects the land around Chaco Culture National Historical Park from future oil and gas drilling.

We also hear about the Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers, and a program in western Colorado working to diversify the next generation of farmers.

We finish the show with a sound-rich portrait of cottonwood trees and a story about how scientists are studying trees along the Crystal River to help strengthen protections for the river.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Maeve Conran
