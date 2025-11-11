Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 11/12/2025
On this week’s Regional Roundup, we hear about efforts in Jackson, Wyoming, to address the growing epidemic of male loneliness, and a report on an attempt to remove the 10-mile buffer that protects the land around Chaco Culture National Historical Park from future oil and gas drilling.
We also hear about the Rocky Mountain Indigenous Dancers, and a program in western Colorado working to diversify the next generation of farmers.
We finish the show with a sound-rich portrait of cottonwood trees and a story about how scientists are studying trees along the Crystal River to help strengthen protections for the river.
Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.