Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 9/17/25

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published September 19, 2025 at 5:59 PM MDT
A BLM sign in Howard, Colorado. The Trump administration is trying to rescind the Public Lands Rule.
Stefanie Sere/RMCR
A BLM sign in Howard, Colorado. The Trump administration is trying to rescind the Public Lands Rule.

This week on Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio:

  • We hear from student reporters from the University of Utah about the state’s new law allowing open carry on campuses.
  • We dig into a discussion on efforts to roll back the Public Lands Rule.
  • We also hear from the Buffalo Field Campaign about their decades-long work to protect wild buffalo in Yellowstone National Park.
  • And we feature a conversation about the new documentary This is Not a Drill.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
Tags
News Colorado NewsRegional NewsRMCR Weekly News RoundupFeatured StoriesLatest NewsRocky Mountain Community Radio
Maeve Conran
