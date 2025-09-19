Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 9/17/25

This week on Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio:



We hear from student reporters from the University of Utah about the state’s new law allowing open carry on campuses.

We dig into a discussion on efforts to roll back the Public Lands Rule.

We also hear from the Buffalo Field Campaign about their decades-long work to protect wild buffalo in Yellowstone National Park.

And we feature a conversation about the new documentary This is Not a Drill.

