Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 9/17/25
This week on Regional Roundup from Rocky Mountain Community Radio:
- We hear from student reporters from the University of Utah about the state’s new law allowing open carry on campuses.
- We dig into a discussion on efforts to roll back the Public Lands Rule.
- We also hear from the Buffalo Field Campaign about their decades-long work to protect wild buffalo in Yellowstone National Park.
- And we feature a conversation about the new documentary This is Not a Drill.
Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.