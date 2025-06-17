© 2025 KSUT Public Radio
Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 6/18/25

Four Corners Public Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published June 17, 2025 at 11:03 PM MDT
Protesters gather at Buckley Park in Durango on June 14 during the national No Kings protests.
In this week's Rocky Mountain Community Radio Regional Roundup, we'll hear reports from No Kings protests across the region, including a look at the fatal shooting of a bystander at the Salt Lake City rally.

Also in the episode, we'll hear about Republican efforts to sell off public land, the impact of Medicaid cuts, and proposed changes to the Endangered Species Act.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
