Reporting from public radio newsrooms in Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming.

Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup: 10/8/25

Rocky Mountain Community Radio | By Maeve Conran
Published October 8, 2025 at 8:59 AM MDT
Fenton, a border-collie mix, found a home with Working Dogs for Conservation in Missoula, Montana, after missing the cut to become a disaster search dog in California. His reward for a job well done is a squishy yellow ball he places at the feet of anyone willing to give it a toss.
Fenton, a border-collie mix, found a home with Working Dogs for Conservation in Missoula, Montana, after missing the cut to become a disaster search dog in California. His reward for a job well done is a squishy yellow ball he places at the feet of anyone willing to give it a toss.

On this week’s Regional Roundup, a report on a crew of dogs helping to sniff out invasive weeds in Wyoming, and a special quilting project honoring veterans in Western Colorado.

PBS NewsHour science correspondent Miles O’Brien discusses the importance of science.

And best-selling author Kevin Barry talks about the history of Irish miners migrating to the Rocky Mountain West in the late 1800s, the setting for his latest novel, The Heart in Winter.

Hear the RMCR Regional Roundup Wednesday mornings at 8:30 on KSUT.
