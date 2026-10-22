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The Mountain West News Bureau
A collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Heard Museum in Phoenix is searching for an artist to craft a sculpture honoring hoop dancing

Mountain West News Bureau | By Gabriel Pietrorazio
Published October 22, 2026 at 8:15 PM MDT
Eric Michael Hernandez of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ
Eric Michael Hernandez of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

There's an open call for Indigenous artists from the U.S. and Canada to submit their portfolios before a juried committee. Three semifinalists will then draft and present their concepts before a finalist is named.

Coverage of tribal natural resources is supported in part by Catena FoundationFor close to four decades, the Heard Museum in Phoenix has been home to the annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest after the inaugural competition was held in Albuquerque at the 1991 New Mexico State Fair.

But soon, this iconic Phoenix institution behind the advancement of Indian arts and culture will feature a new sculpture honoring the Indigenous spectator sport that emerged from the American Southwest.

There's an open call for Indigenous artists from the U.S. and Canada to submit their portfolios before a juried committee. Three semifinalists will then draft and present their concepts before a finalist is named.

Each of them will also be awarded a $2,000 honorarium.

Victor Duncan, 8, vies for the youth finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Victor Duncan, 8, vies for the youth finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Tony Duncan in the adult finals at the 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Tony Duncan in the adult finals at the 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Joseph Secody in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Joseph Secody in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Mateo Ulibarri in the teen finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Mateo Ulibarri in the teen finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Kailayne Jensen in the teen finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Kailayne Jensen in the teen finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Lakai Torres, 10, competes in the youth finals of the 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Lakai Torres, 10, competes in the youth finals of the 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Scott Sixkiller Sinquah in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Scott Sixkiller Sinquah in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Sky Duncan performing in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Sky Duncan performing in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Josiah Enriquez in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Josiah Enriquez in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Sky Duncan performing in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
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Sky Duncan performing in the adult finals at 2025 World Championship Hoop Dance Contest.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
Josiah Enriquez wins his second, consecutive title at the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest on Feb. 16, 2025
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Josiah Enriquez wins his second, consecutive title at the World Championship Hoop Dance Contest on Feb. 16, 2025
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /

Heard Museum assistant curator Olivia Barney, who is Diné, believes the possibilities are virtually endless for prospective artists to work with any medium: bronze, steel, stone or wood, for example.

"There's a little bit of guidelines in terms of size, and of course, this will be outside, so it has to be able to handle the Phoenix heat and weather," said Barney. "But as far as the subject goes, we're really trying to just leave that artistic creativity open and see, you know, what they come up with."

The chosen sculptor will have a $100,000 budget — thanks to the charity of an anonymous donor who also happens to be an avid hoop dancing fan. The outdoor installation is expected to be finished ahead of the 38th annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest in February 2028.

The deadline to submit a portfolio is Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Copyright 2026 KJZZ News

Defending 2023 world hoop dance champion Scott Sixkiller Sinquah holds his son, Sonny, before his competition in the 'Tiny Tots' division on Saturday, Feb. 17.
1 of 15  — Scott and Sonny Sinquah
Defending 2023 world hoop dance champion Scott Sixkiller Sinquah holds his son, Sonny, before his competition in the 'Tiny Tots' division on Saturday, Feb. 17.
Gabriel Pietrorazio/KJZZ /
James Jones of the Cree Tribe competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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James Jones of the Cree Tribe competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Anjalee Andrews of the Hopi Tribe competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Anjalee Andrews of the Hopi Tribe competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Shikeyah Torres (Navajo and Mexican) competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Shikeyah Torres (Navajo and Mexican) competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Josiah Enriquez — of the Pueblo of Pojoaque, Navajo and Isleta tribes — competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Josiah Enriquez — of the Pueblo of Pojoaque, Navajo and Isleta tribes — competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Owen Fowler of the Navajo Nation competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Owen Fowler of the Navajo Nation competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Isaiah George of the Santa Clara Pueblo competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Isaiah George of the Santa Clara Pueblo competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Quanah Jorgenson of the Mississippi Band of the White Earth Nation Ojibwe competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Quanah Jorgenson of the Mississippi Band of the White Earth Nation Ojibwe competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Niyana Harris of the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and the Peguis First Nation competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Niyana Harris of the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation and the Peguis First Nation competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Mateo Ulibarri of the Pueblos of Pojoaque and Santa Clara competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Mateo Ulibarri of the Pueblos of Pojoaque and Santa Clara competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Manaya Duncan — of the Plains Cree, Taino, Apache, Arikara, Hidasta and Mandan tribes — competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Manaya Duncan — of the Plains Cree, Taino, Apache, Arikara, Hidasta and Mandan tribes — competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Niache Duncan — of the Plains Cree, Taino, Apache, Arikara, Hidasta and Mandan tribes — competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Niache Duncan — of the Plains Cree, Taino, Apache, Arikara, Hidasta and Mandan tribes — competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Nitanis Duncan — of the Plains Cree, Taino, Apache, Arikara, Hidasta and Mandan tribes — competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Nitanis Duncan — of the Plains Cree, Taino, Apache, Arikara, Hidasta and Mandan tribes — competes in the second round of the Youth Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Eric Michael Hernandez of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Eric Michael Hernandez of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina competes in the second round of the Adult Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /
Jerrhan First Charger of the Blood Tribe and Blackfoot Confederacy competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
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Jerrhan First Charger of the Blood Tribe and Blackfoot Confederacy competes in the second round of the Teen Division on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.
Tim Agne/KJZZ /

Tags
Arts and Culture Mountain West News BureauRegional NewsNative and Indigenous News
Gabriel Pietrorazio
Gabriel Pietrorazio