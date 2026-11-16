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Democrats turned out at a higher rate than Republicans and swept major statewide races, although voters also backed several conservative ballot measures.
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At the What's Next conference, Democratic leaders discussed their policy priorities, while Colorado courted the party for its 2028 national convention.
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In a surprising result, voters ousted conservative firebrand Republican Lauren Boebert for Democrat Eileen Laubacher, who campaigned on being a no drama moderate.
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A congressional leadership fight, limits on the Iran war and investigations are on the horizon, says Shad Murib.
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Is Colorado still 'purplish'? Election data shows more voted for Democrats despite not wanting to be affiliated with either partyVoting trends show Colorado Republicans stayed home, young Democrats voted more and unaffiliated voters returned ballots more than any other group.
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Jessica Killin has become the first Democrat to win Congressional District 5.
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Propositions 134 and 135 are set to take effect Jan. 1, changing school sports eligibility and restricting certain surgeries and insurance coverage for minors.
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Hurd was reelected in the district covering vast swaths of western and southern Colorado after one of the country's most closely watched races. He may be Colorado’s lone GOP member of Congress
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Democratic candidate Dwayne Romero faces incumbent Republican Jeff Hurd.