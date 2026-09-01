KSUT's voter guide to the 2026 election
Colorado voters start getting their ballots on Friday, October 2, and the 2026 midterm election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. This guide is intended to help you keep matters straight as you navigate this complex and important election season.
**MORE**
How do I register to vote in Colorado?
Visit the Secretary of State's Voter Registration page.
Your ballot will arrive in the mail at the address you provided when you registered. Don't delay; your ballot must be postmarked by June 22, or it may not arrive in time to be counted.
How do I change my voter information?
Look up your Voter Registration.
Hint: Make your changes at least eight days before the election if you want to receive your ballot by mail.
How do I submit my ballot?
- By mail: Send it back no later than a week before the election to ensure it reaches your county clerk's office in time to be counted. You'll need first-class postage unless you drop it in a dropbox.
- At a dropbox: Colorado has more than 350 ballot dropboxes statewide. Make sure you're using a dropbox in your county of residence. However, if you accidentally drop your ballot off in the wrong county, the clerk there will try to route it to the correct county.
- In-person: You must provide identification, such as a driver's license.
I voted! How can I track my ballot?
Follow it through the system by signing up at BallotTrax.
Enter your address and get a personalized look at the races and ballot questions you’ll actually vote on. Then follow the links to more election coverage and learn more about the candidates and issues.
Know before you vote. Get started by entering your address.
Your ballot vote comes with trade-offs. It has big impacts on the state budget. See what your choices mean and what could happen afterward. It takes just 10 minutes.
What would you fund? What would you cut?
Vote in person
- La Plata County Clerk & Recorder, 679 Turner Dr, Ste C, Durango
- Pine River Library, 395 Bayfield Center Dr, Bayfield
- La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave, Durango
- Fort Lewis College Community Concert Hall, 1000 Rim Dr, Durango
- Southern Ute Cultural Center and Museum, 503 Ouray Dr, Ignacio
24-hour dropboxes (Oct. 14 to Nov. 5)
- La Plata County Clerk & Recorder, 679 Turner Dr., Ste C – drive by
- La Plata County Administration Building, 1101 E 2nd Ave.
- La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Ave. – drive by
- Fort Lewis Community Concert Hall, 1000 Rim Dr.
- Bayfield Town Hall, 1199 Bayfield Parkway, Bayfield
- Farmers Fresh Market, 535 Goddard Ave., Ignacio
Vote in person
- Montezuma County Annex 1, 107 N. Chestnut Cortez
- Ute Mountain Ute Community Center, 485 Sunset Blvd, Towaoc
- Mancos Public Library, 211 W. 1st Street, Mancos
- Dolores Public Library, 1002 Railroad Ave, Dolores
24-hour dropboxes (Oct. 11 to Nov. 5)
- Montezuma County Clerk and Recorder’s Office: 140 W. Main St. Ste 1 Cortez
24-hour dropboxes (Oct. 21 to Nov. 5)
- Dolores Town Hall: 601 Central Avenue, Dolores
- Mancos Town Hall: 117 N. Main Street, Mancos
- Cortez City Hall: 123 Roger Smith Avenue, Cortez
- Lewis Post Office: 18794 Hwy 491, Lewis
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribal Headquarters: 125 Mike Wash Road, Towaoc
Vote in person (8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
- Elections Office : 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs (behind old courthouse)
- PLPOA Clubhouse: 230 Port Ave, Pagosa Springs (*OPEN ELECTION DAY ONLY*)
- Archuleta County Extension Office: 344 US Hwy 84, Pagosa Springs (*OPEN ELECTION DAY ONLY*)
24-hour dropboxes (Oct. 15 to Nov. 5)
- Old Courthouse: 449 San Juan Street, Pagosa Springs (located in front of the building)
- Tara Community Center: 333 Milton Lane, Arboles
Important election dates
October 2: Ballots are mailed to registered Colorado voters.
Monday, Oct. 12: County drop boxes begin accepting mail-in ballots and will continue through Election Day.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Last day to submit an application to register to vote through a voter registration drive.
Monday, Oct. 19: Ballot drop boxes begin accepting mail-in ballots.
Counting of mail ballots may begin, but no results may be disclosed until after 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Monday, Oct. 26: Last day to apply to register to vote.
Tuesday, Nov. 3: General Election. Polls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. All ballots must be in the hands of the county clerk by 7 p.m. on election day in order to be counted. Ballots cast by military and overseas voters must be sent no later than 7 p.m. on election day and received by the close of business on the 8th day after the election. You can still register to vote and vote in person at a polling center until 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 5: Deadline for the county clerk to send missing signature, signature verification, and missing ID letters and emails.
National
|John Hickenlooper (D)
|Mark Baisley (R)
|Chris Baum (Approval Voting Party)
|Bob Chew (Colorado Forward Party)
|Blake Huber (L)
|Adam Withrow (Unity Party)
|Ryan Apelbaum (R) (Write-in)
|Will Powers (R) (Write-in)
|Don Willoughby (Unaffiliated) (Write-in)
Colorado's Third Congressional District
|Jeff Hurd (R)
|Dwayne Romero (D)
|Cory Robertson (L)
|Clifton Brown (Unaffiliated)
|Phil Weiser (D)
|Victor Marx (R)
|Stephen Hamilton (American Constitution Party)
|Erik Underwood (Approval Voting Party)
|Eric Mulder (L)
|Greg Lopez (Unaffiliated)
|Jeff Peckman (Unity Party)
|Amanda Gonzalez (D)
|James Wiley (R)
|Amanda Campbell (American Constitution Party)
|Celeste Landry (Colorado Forward Party)
|Sean Vadney (L)
|Jeff Bridges (D)
|Kevin J. Grantham (R)
|Marilee Langner Sturgis (Approval Voting Party)
|Jodie Barr (L)
|Jena Griswold (D)
|Michael Allen (R)
Colorado Board of Education - District 3 (includes southwest Colorado)
|Sherri Wright (R)
|Barb Clementi (D)
Local races
**TEXT**
I keep hearing Colorado is a “mail ballot” state. What does that really mean?
Before each election, Colorado mails ballots to every registered, active voter in the state. Some registered voters may be considered “inactive” and not receive a ballot if their local clerk believes they no longer live at the address on their registration (for example, if election-related mail has been returned as undelivered). Inactive voters must update their registration information to receive a mail ballot.
I’m nervous about the USPS. What if my ballot doesn’t arrive in time?
You don't have to use the ballot the state sends you. Voter Centers will open across the state no later than Oct. 30 (and some will open earlier). Any voter who has not already returned a ballot can go to one and vote in person there. Just don’t then also return your mail ballot when it arrives. The system will flag that you’ve returned two ballots, and you could face prosecution.
If I'm voting by mail, when must the county clerk and recorder receive my ballot?
The county clerk and recorder must receive mailed ballots no later than 7 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarks do not count; ballots must be in the county clerk's hands by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
Are ballot dropboxes secure?
Drop-box locations are open and are under video surveillance 24/7. A bipartisan team of election judges will regularly retrieve ballots from the drop-box locations and send them to the county's central counting location for processing.
I plan to vote in person. What do I need to bring?
If you choose to vote in person in Colorado, you must show ID. If your ID shows your address, that address must be in Colorado. Find acceptable forms of ID here.
If you can't provide ID, you can vote a provisional ballot. After Election Day, your local election official will evaluate your eligibility to vote and determine whether to count your ballot.
What should I do if I do not receive my mail ballot or if I make a mistake, damage it, or lose it?
You may request a replacement mail ballot from your county clerk. You may also vote in person at a Voter Service and Polling Center. Colorado also allows people to register and vote until 7 p.m. on Election Day when polls close. You’ll need to register in person at a polling place, where you’ll then get a ballot and be able to vote.
I’ve gotten my ballot, and I don’t want to vote on everything on it. Will my ballot still be counted if I leave some races blank?
Yes. You are not required to vote in every race or on every issue on your ballot.
How do I know if my mail ballot has been mailed?
Click here to check the status of your mail ballot. If you have further questions about your mail ballot's status, contact your local county clerk and recorder's office or sign up for BallotTrax, a system that lets you track your ballot from sent to accepted.
When does ballot counting start in Colorado?
Ballots are tallied before the election, but not counted until the polls close. Election workers open the envelopes as they arrive and — after verifying the signatures — run them through tabulating machines. Those scan the ballots and record how each person voted, but they don't just automatically add it all up. That data isn't calculated and revealed until the polls close on Election Night, and someone hits "tabulate."
How do I vote if I am a college student?
As a college student, you can vote either in your hometown or in the city where you attend college. Students attending college or university in Colorado have the right to register and vote in the state if they reside there. A student does not automatically reside in Colorado just because they are attending college or university here. It is up to the student. Check your registration here. Find out more about voting while in college here.
What happens if I'll be away from home when they send out ballots and won't be back before the election?
You can still get a ballot and vote even if you're away from home. From now until the vote centers open, you can pick one up in person from your county clerk's office. You can also get your ballot sent to a temporary address. To get information specific to your situation, call your county clerk's office (find the number here).
What kind of safeguards are in place to ensure no one steals my ballot and votes it fraudulently?
To keep the vote secure, Colorado relies heavily on signature verification. Once the clerk’s office receives your ballot, an election judge compares the signature on your envelope with the one on file. If the two don’t match, your ballot is rejected.
What happens if my ballot is rejected?
There are a couple of reasons a ballot might be rejected: your signature could have changed so much that it doesn’t match the one on file anymore, or you just forgot to sign your ballot altogether, or you live with another voter, and you two got confused and put your ballots in each other’s envelopes (it happens!)
I want to be sure the signature on file matches my current signature so my mail-in ballot isn't rejected—how can I do that?
There’s no way to directly review which signature the election judge will be seeing on their screen.
Here’s a handy guide with pointers to help ensure your signature is accepted.
Credits
Editor & Web Producer: Mark Duggan
Additional content & resources: Colorado Capitol News Alliance, CPR News, the Colorado Sun, Colorado Newsline, Rocky Mountain Community Radio, and the Mountain West Bureau
Colorado Tradeoffs Interactive: Colorado News Collaborative, the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs, and Weigh In
Build Your Ballot Interactive: Colorado News Collaborative