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2026 Election

In this June 9, 2020, file photo, a sign indicates where mail ballots may be dropped off as people wait in line at one of a few in-person voting places during a nearly all-mail primary election in Las Vegas. Nevada's new vote-by-mail law includes provisions allowing anyone to collect and return ballots on a voter's behalf, a practice critics deride as ballot harvesting and that President Donald Trump and Republicans are targeting amid a broader fight over voting amid the pandemic.
John Locher
/
AP
Government & Politics
A coalition of Mountain West state attorneys general tout latest mail-in voting win
Yvette Fernandez
Mountain West states among those caught up in Trump admin battles over the vote
Election staff worker Evan Siebring lifts a stack of just arrived-mail-in ballots to be weighed at the Arapahoe County Elections Facility and Warehouse on Federal Boulevard in Littleton, Thursday, June 9, 2022. The process of sending out Colorado 2022 primary election ballots began June 6th and the first returns are starting to arrive and the Arapahoe County and similar facilities.
Hart Van Denburg
/
CPR News
Government & Politics
Supreme Court blocks Trump's mail ballot restrictions
Canva
Government & Politics
New report finds Native voters face barriers throughout the election process
Daniel Spaulding