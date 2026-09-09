2026 Election
Mountain West states among those caught up in Trump admin battles over the vote
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The GOP gubernatorial candidate still faces questions about his past as the party looks toward the future.
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The head of the Colorado County Clerks Association says he’s confident the state will have safe and secure elections despite federal “chaos.”
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Initiative 195 will ask voters to raise Colorado’s flat 4.4% income tax rate on income earned by people and corporations that exceeds $500,000
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The GOP gubernatorial nominee recently made a whistle-stop visit to the small town of Austin.
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Jeff Hurd is touting his disagreements with Trump amid a reelection bid that looks increasingly competitiveAt the beginning of this year’s election cycle, Hurd appeared to be cruising toward an easy reelection. But as President Trump’s approval ratings have cratered nationally in recent months, suddenly the 3rd Congressional District is back on the map.
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Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser has joined a lawsuit opposing new rules on mail-in balloting.
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Nearly 36% of Colorado’s 4 million active registered voters turned out for last month’s primary election. It’s the second-highest primary turnout since 2010.
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The GOP primary remained too close to call for over a week, but Marx emerged victorious by about 2,500 votes.