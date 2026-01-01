Gifts of Stock

Stock gift guidelines

KSUT accepts transfers of stock through our account with Raymond James. The gift must be made in the name of KUTE, Inc., dba KSUT Public Radio.

To facilitate the assignment of the stock, it is preferred that the stock is transferred via the DTC method. Please use the following information to transfer your gift of stock to KSUT:

KUTE, Inc. dba KSUT Public Radio

c/o Bruce Reed, Raymond James

650 Montana Ave, Suite I

Las Cruces, NM 88001

Phone: 575-526-9006

KSUT Federal Tax ID: 74‐2392817

Please contact KSUT or Raymond James for the DTC Participant number and KSUT’s account number.