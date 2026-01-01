Saturdays at noon

A brief look at the artists who are shaping our region. With host Denise Leslie.

Each week, Eye on the Arts Minute offers a glimpse into the artists, makers, musicians, and storytellers who shape life throughout the Four Corners. From painters and photographers to musicians, poets, and those working behind the scenes, these stories are rooted in place, shaped by experience, and connected through a shared sense of creative life.

Hosted by Denise Leslie. Learn more at ArtsPerspectiveMag.com.