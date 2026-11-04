2026 Election Coverage
Colorado Elections
-
Environmental measures were on Coloradans' ballots, with most voters choosing to reject amendments to the state's constitution.
-
-
Democratic candidate Dwayne Romero faces incumbent Republican Jeff Hurd.
-
New podcast explores how Colorado's legacy as the 'Hate State' led to two anti-trans measures this electionA new podcast from LOOKOUT Publications called "Hate State" looks at how Colorado became a testing ground for anti-LGBTQ policies starting in the 1990s, and how that legacy is reflected on this year's ballot.
-
The two traversed from red to blue districts as Neguse works to flip seats in Colorado.
-
County clerks plan for things like wildfires and power outages every election. This year, some are also preparing for possible federal intervention.
-
Prop 137 dedicates sporting goods sales tax revenue to conservation, but opponents worry about oversightProponents say the costs of drought and wildfires are only increasing, but critics of the measure worry that the TABOR exemption could draw funds away from other important priorities.
-
While the DCCC has spent some money to benefit former Aspen City Councilman Dwayne Romero, other Democratic groups have effectively sat on the sidelines while Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd has benefited from big GOP spending on the race.
Other election coverage
-
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford's election as the first Black governor west of the Mississippi River marks a historic milestone for the state and the country.
-
The Congressional Hispanic Caucus projects it'll have 55 members heading into next year, the most since the organization formed 50 years ago.
-
With a smokejumper headed to Congress, wildland firefighters will have one of their own in halls of powerOn Thursday morning, the Associated Press called the race for Montana’s 1st District in favor of Sam Forstag, a Democrat, union leader and federal smokejumper. He edged out conservative talk radio host Aaron Flint, who congratulated his opponent Tuesday night before the AP called the race.
-
Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley and along with her running mate, former Arizona Democratic state House Rep. Chris Deschene, won by a margin of 1,115 votes. But the opposing ticket, led by New Mexico attorney Justin Jones, isn't giving up.
-
The Governor-elect is looking to be inclusive with tribes and take on large data centers.
-
The victories in the House and Senate return Democrats to full control of Congress for the first time since 2023 and deepens the level of expected friction between them and President Trump.
-
The candidates tapped into voter frustration with the political status quo and will now look to translate their success into policy wins that push Democrats further to the left.
-
Across the country, tens of millions of voters made their voices heard at the ballot box with no major disruptions from interference by the Trump administration.