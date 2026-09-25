Rocky Mountain Community Radio's Weekly News Roundup

Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

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NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners
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KSUT's 90.1 FM signal in La Plata County is currently off the air due to heavy rain. We're working to restore service ASAP.

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