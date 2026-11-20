Colorado’s four soon-to-be new representatives said they are eager to hit the ground running come January 3rd. The reality of their new job really sunk in during member orientation in Washington, D.C.

“We’re all feeling like we’re Alice in Wonderland right now, but it’s been a lot of fun,” said Rep.-elect Melat Kiros, who will represent the 1st Congressional District centered around Denver. She added that orientation was a bit of a “surreal” experience.

New member orientation can be a firehouse of information: learning financial and ethical disclosure rules, jockeying for committee assignments, hiring staff, or even finding the bathrooms.

“I think I’ve gotten lost enough times in the Capitol that it has sunk in that this has become really real,” said Rep.-elect Elieen Laubacher. It took 10 days for the former Navy rear admiral to learn her long-shot bid to unseat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for the 4th Congressional District, which spans the Eastern Plains and some Front Range counties, was successful.

Sitting in a quiet corner away from the bustle of the orientation meeting rooms, Laubacher said she admits there’s much to learn, but she’s “really looking forward to actually getting to work.”

Orientation takes place soon after election day. Some arrivals, like Laubacher, attend before their elections are called. But for many dressed in their best first day of work clothes, walking the halls and taking their official member portrait, it is a time when the reality of almost becoming a member of Congress hits them.

For Rep.-elect Manny Rutinel, he said it comes in waves. “New moments and new experiences, and it’s like, ‘wow, this is really happening.’”

Like the man he defeated, Republican Rep. Gabe Evans, Rutinel climbed up the political ladder, trading in the Golden Dome in Denver for the Capitol Dome in D.C., to represent the 8th Congressional District, which runs from the fast growing northern Denver suburbs up into part of Weld County.

“The people elected me to do really important work and I’m really grateful for it and hopefully I can continue to make them proud,” Rutinel said.

The U.S. The Capitol complex isn’t new for Rep.-elect Jessica Killin, who previously served as a staffer. This time around, though, her name will be on the door for the 5th Congressional District, centered around Colorado Springs. Killin said the fact that she got the new job is really beginning to sink in.

“It has been a pretty wild ride over the last whatever it’s been— what, two weeks? It’s two weeks. It’s so crazy,” she said. Killin flipped Colorado’s other reliably red seat, held by Republican Rep. Jeff Crank. She is the first Democrat elected to represent the 5th District in Congress.

Colorado will have a very different and young delegation starting next year. Half will be new members and the senior House members from the state only joined in 2019. Killin sees that as a positive – and reflective of the state.

“I think it’s actually a good mix of folks that I think are very focused on delivering for Colorado, and I’m looking forward to working with them,” she said.

While the four representatives-elect have different backgrounds and experiences, they are all keen to start working on two key issues: affordability and anti-corruption.

From lawyer to barista to Congress: Melat Kiros

This is an historic moment for Congress, with more than 110 new House members, almost 80 who are Democrats, expected to be sworn in on January 3rd. Still, Kiros is clear eyed about the message voters sent. It wasn’t necessarily a vote for the Democratic Party. It was a vote for change.

“What’s been more encouraging is to see just how dedicated all of the other incoming members are to just getting to work. It is orientation, it feels like we’re going to school, but all of us got elected for a reason and we want to just start delivering as soon as we can,” she told CPR News.

Caitlyn Kim / CPR News U.S. Rep.-elect Melat Kiros stands inside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Nov. 16, 2026.

She said the incoming class is huge and diverse, “But one thing that unites all of us is this commitment to rooting out corruption and making sure that billionaires and special interests and corporations don’t have special influence over the government, especially not influence that outflanks the influence of the everyday working person.”

And she said part of orientation for her has been meeting other members and finding common ground on issues that could become legislation.

Democrats may control Congress, but the Republicans still hold the Executive Branch. Kiros also said she’s open to working with President Donald Trump on key issues such as immigration reform and affordability. “Any chance we have to be able to work together, we have to take it. We have a responsibility to take it.”

And when it comes to impeachment, she’s focused more on investigating Cabinet members.

The DSA member from a deep blue district already made some waves during orientation. She was one of 11 Democrats not to vote for Hakeem Jeffries to be the nominee for Speaker of the House come January.

She told CPR News the process has not been very democratic. Jeffries ran unopposed. And it’s also not about him, per say, but the agenda he plans to put forth next year. “What is the agenda and whether or not that’s actually meeting the moment right now. Because again, voters didn’t vote for Democrats, they voted for change,” she said.

Kiros did not name which committee assignments she is angling to serve on, only that her pitch to leadership is “where can I be the most effective and the most useful.” She said what sets her apart is her background as an attorney, she’s Gen Z and energized young voters during the midterms.

Laubacher’s surprising victory

If Kiros is keeping her committee cards close to her chest, Laubacher is making her committee wants known.

“My number one ask is always going to be the [House Agriculture] committee,” Laubacher told CPR News, noting the strong farm and ranching interests in the district. “I’ve been really clear with everyone on that in every conversation that I’ve had because we need a Farm Bill.”

When she was introduced to the caucus by the dean of the delegation, DeGette, Laubacher got thunderous applause for her surprising upset of Boebert.

Caitlyn Kim / CPR News U.S. Rep.-elect Eileen Laubacher stands inside the U.S. Capitol complex in Washington, D.C. Nov. 16, 2026.

Like Kiros and others, Labacher wants ethics reforms, such as a ban on congressional stock trading.

Even with the large Democratic majority, Laubacher is realistic about the challenges of legislating during a divided government.

“Governing is not easy, but we cannot use it as an excuse. If we’re not actually able to get legislation done out of the House and then out of the Senate – that’s our responsibility,” she explained.

And while she supports holding the Trump Administration accountable, she does not think impeachment is the way to go.

Still, Laubacher thinks Congress should take back some of its powers during this year. She said they need to have more oversight to control tariff policy, including roll backs on some of the tariffs. Trump, however, has been a big supporter of using tariffs, despite the economic costs on the average American.

“It’s about making the case to the administration that this is inherently bad for America and it is actually doing the reverse of what they think that it is doing,” she said.

Laubacher added that the job of a representative is to push the Administration to hear the voices of the people in their district.

“I think the people of America have been very clear in the fact that they’re looking for change and they’re looking for results and they’re looking for a government that actually delivers for them. It is our job to make sure that we provide opportunities for the administration to hear that,” she added.

She’s also hoping that since she flipped a deep red seat, and will be considered a frontline Democrat in 2028, it will help her get things done in the 120th Congress.

Good-bye golden dome, hello Capitol dome

As a member-elect, Rutinel took time out from orientation to speak at the press conference, calling for Congress to pass a bill banning stock trading by members.

“People shouldn’t be focused on enriching themselves while they’re in their role as a member of Congress. I also want to be able to push for passing term limits,” he said. He’s also pushing for Congress to get corporate money out of elections. Rutinel said it’s all part of his anti-corruption agenda.

Rutinel is shooting for one of the top House committees, Energy and Commerce, a tough get for a freshman. However, Evans and Nebraska GOP Rep. Julie Fedorchak were appointed to the committee by Republican leadership as incoming freshmen.

“If I’m not able to get that position in this Congress, I hope to be on the Oversight committee in this incoming Congress so that I can really focus on rooting out corruption and holding the folks that are enabling the corruption in Washington accountable,” he said.

Caitlyn Kim / CPR News U.S. Rep.-elect Manny Rutinel sits in the Longworth Office Building in Washington, D.C. Nov. 17, 2026.

Rutinel said he’s focused on lowering costs from Day One, and is hopeful that Democrats’ strong majority will give them leverage when working with the Trump administration.

He also believes that the skills he learned in the statehouse building relationships to help pass legislation, will come in handy inside the halls of Congress.

“Let’s work together. Let’s find some common ground. Let’s build those relationships, build the coalitions to be able to pass legislation that makes people’s lives better,” he said.

And he wants to meet voters where they are, whether it be holding Broncos watch parties or traditional town halls.

From staffer to congress member

Jessica Killin said she’s planning her first town hall before she’s sworn-in in December.

She’s pushing to get assigned to the House Armed Services Committee. After all, the district is home to the U.S. Air Force Academy and four military bases.

Killin said the new members shouldn’t be focused on political messaging, but instead on delivering results to their constituents, especially when it comes to the key issues they were sent to Washington to tackle.

“Accountability and oversight are an important part of the role of Congress, but so is legislating,” Killin told CPR News. “I think for far too long we’ve focused too much on the political piece of this and not on delivering good, solid legislation that is making a difference in people’s lives. I think we can walk and chew gum at the same time, but that is what I’m going to be focused on.”

Caitlyn Kim / CPR News U.S. Rep.-elect Jessica Killin stands in the U.S. Capitol complex in Washington, D.C. Nov. 17, 2026.

Killin has worked on the Hill before as a chief of staff for a few different lawmakers, so she knows the work involved in setting up a brand new office, which she described as “building the plane while flying it.”

She said she feels a great sense of responsibility to the voters of the 5th District. “I don’t want to let them down. I want to deliver for them. I want to improve their lives. That’s what I see my job is.”

Given the excitement from some quarters around a large Democratic majority, she also feels the need to temper expectations.

“We’re not going to overhaul our healthcare system probably in the next two years,” she said. “I was pretty honest about that on the campaign trail. I don’t know about my fellow class members.”

Given the divided government they’re entering, Killin is also focused on working with Republicans because there are some issues where Congress will need a veto-proof majority.

She said she wants to work on putting a check on Trump’s tariffs, shore up the health care system and reinstating the Affordable Care Act subsidies.

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