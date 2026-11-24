While voting in the Navajo Nation's presidential election is long over, the results have not been certified. The vote and its validity are being challenged by the losing candidate, who has yet to concede, and a recount is imminent.

But a group of medicine men is urging the tribe to move forward.

The nonprofit Diné Hataałii Association is made up of cultural and spiritual leaders, including ceremonial healers and medicine men. The group seldom injects itself into Navajo politics but intervened after the bitter race to replace outgoing President Buu Nygren.

In a recent statement circulating on social media, the association stresses that "our people have spoken" and is urging the divided Nation to "respect the transition of new leadership" by finding hózhó — a Navajo word meaning harmony. This plea for peace comes not long after losing presidential candidate Justin Jones escalated tensions on Election night.

"We're going to war now," Jones declared before a crowd of watch party supporters when his defeat became clear. "We challenge the corruption and the criminals and the crooks of this town. And you threw every piece of bullsh-t at us. Guess what? We're going to throw back."

Unofficial results show him 1,115 votes behind his opponent, current Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley. In his Election night speech, Jones also lashed out in the Diné language, and Curley claims that's when he threatened her with the power of witchcraft.

"Using those types of words and those types of threats, saying that you're going to do some type of witchcraft," Curley told KJZZ, "or wish death upon me, you know, that is not kinship. That is not who we are as the Diné people."

Without naming either candidate, the Diné Hataałii Association's statement also voiced concerns over the heated rhetoric in the wake of this contentious election, including the use of "bad thoughts and bad words." "Our words are sacred, and we must be careful about what we say to one another," the statement continued.

At least two people sitting on the nonprofit's five-member board of directors publicly endorsed Jones in their personal capacity, including its president, Avery Denny, who is also a professor at Diné College's School of Navajo Ceremonial Science.

"Even today, Navajo Nation does not fund Diné Hataałii Association," said Denny, speaking about the nonprofit's financial struggles while stumping for Jones at an Arizona campaign rally earlier this year. "Not even one cent comes out of the Navajo Nation's budget."

Denny did not respond to KJZZ's requests for an interview.

Crystalyne Curley for Navajo Nation President / Facebook A screenshot from Navajo Nation Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley's video announcing her run for tribal president in April 2026.

President-elect Curley, who is poised to become the first woman to lead the Nation, shared she wasn't surprised Jones challenged the outcome. In fact, Curley expected Jones to snap, citing a domestic violence arrest from 2010. "It was already foreseen because the cycle of abuse doesn't stop," she said.

But Curley didn't anticipate being the target of what she's calling witchcraft — a taboo subject that's rarely ever spoken of on the remote reservation spanning Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.

Hence why Curley thinks the Diné Hataałii Association got involved.

"It was very disturbing to hear his non-concession speech myself, because not only was I threatened with my safety, but also the spiritual side," added Curley. "I have never seen another Navajo individual speak openly, publicly, confidently, raising spiritual war — using witchcraft way, prayers against another Navajo individual."

And when Jones' campaign was asked about Curley's accusation that he conducted witchcraft against her in the wake of the election, they told KJZZ that Curley is "entitled to her opinion as is the Diné Hataałii Association."

Earlier this month, the Navajo Board of Election Supervisors granted the request for a discretionary recount after the Jones campaign paid the necessary fees. This body "may, on its own initiative, conduct a recount of any polling place in which it believes there may have been substantial irregularity in the voting or counting of the ballots," according to Title XI of the Navajo Nation Code.

Candidates have up to 10 days after the general election to pay "the sum of fifty dollars" per polling place. With 110 local chapters scattered throughout the states of Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, the Jones campaign spent at least $5,500.

During the watch party, the Jones campaign sought donations to fund a possible recount. A pile of cash formed upon a traditional giving blanket in front of the stage as supporters dropped money for staffers to pick up.

Beyond demanding a recount, Jones has also filed a formal complaint with the Navajo Nation Office of Hearings and Appeals. The grievance levied against the Navajo Election Administration, Navajo Board of Election Supervisors as well as Curley and her running mate, Chris Deschene, alleges widespread voting barriers, administrative failures, and Election Code violations.

Chelsea Hofmann/Cronkite News / The Navajo Nation Office in Window Rock.

The filing contains "ten distinct grounds demonstrating that thousands of Diné voters were denied a meaningful, free, and equal opportunity to choose their leaders," including accessibility barriers created by the recent historic flooding across the Four Corners region.

Other complaints include the misuse of public resources, prohibited contributions, premature release of results, verification failures, voter intimidation and unequal rule enforcement.

The Jones campaign is seeking an immediate evidentiary hearing in hopes of achieving "corrective action — including setting aside the contested results or ordering new voting — to ensure the true will of the Navajo people is upheld."

A motion hearing is set to convene on Dec. 1, according to the Jones campaign.

When asked about the recount and grievance, Curley referenced the 2014 presidential election. Deschene was a candidate that cycle and advanced out of the primary — only to later be disqualified because of a challenge to his Diné fluency.

That legal battle was led by Jones.

"I'm very confident because the people have spoken," Curley said. "We have to defend those votes, we have to protect those votes. We can't have another repeat of what had happened back in 2014."

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