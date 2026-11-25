Energy could become cheaper and more reliable as projects to connect the eastern and western power grids make progress, including one federally-funded project in Wyoming.

Right now, the two major U.S. grids operate largely independent of one another. There are only a few points of connection along a seam that runs east of the Rockies from Mile City, Montana to eastern New Mexico.

“They were built to move relatively small amounts of power across the seams between the grids,” said Jay Caspary, an Arkansas-based principal at consulting group TransGrid Advisors and a power systems engineer who has worked to better connect grids for decades.

There are seven existing facilities that currently connect the two grids, capable of transmitting about 1,320 megawatts of power between them. That’s enough to power a city but maybe not an entire region.

Come 2033, what’s called the Wyoming Intertie project could alone more than double that capacity, transmitting 1,800 megawatts of power from west to east, and vice versa.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently announced that it intends to loan company Grid United $2.8 billion to better connect the grids, covering most of the estimated $4 billion project cost. The company will run transmission lines for more than 100 miles across southeast Wyoming — though Carbon and Albany counties — to a hub in Platte County near the Nebraska border.

Greg Beard, who runs the DOE’s Office of Energy Dominance Financing, said in a press call that the initiative will help Wyoming’s economy, creating hundreds of short-term construction and long-term operations jobs.

“The project will also give Wyoming producers another way to sell power into fast-growing regional markets,” Beard said.

Caspary added that his and others’ research shows connections like this could lower energy prices for consumers in the long run.

“The bigger you make the grid, the more levelized the prices are for everybody,” he said.

The push comes amid anticipated rising energy demand , as AI data centers expand across the country, and worries that the cost of adding new power infrastructure could fall on household ratepayers. A study from consulting group Grid Strategies shows these consumers could bear the costs of connecting the east and west grids initially, but the greater long-term savings will eventually cancel that out.

Caspary added that projects in Wyoming and elsewhere could also make intermittent renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, more reliable. Plus, connecting the grids though these direct current (DC) ties could help keep the lights on when there’s extreme weather, like heat waves or winter storms.

“If you go a few hundred miles away, the storm's not there and the weather's much milder. Gas generation's available. It just can't get to the market. These DC ties allow you to move resources from one area that may not be affected by the storm to another one,” he said.

The Wyoming project is scheduled to break ground in 2030 and be complete within three years. Grid United has several other projects in the works, including an up to 3,000 megawatt Montana-North Dakota connection and an 1,800 megawatt connection between Pueblo, Colorado and the Oklahoma panhandle . Those projects have also received federal support.

Grid United is also planning another project to connect southeast New Mexico with El Paso, Texas , transmitting up to 1,500 megawatts.

The federal government is also helping fund a project from Xcel Energy expanding energy transmission between Colorado and Texas , also connecting the eastern and western grids. It’s expected to expand capacity from 210 to 700 megawatts, with room to expand to 2,000 megawatts with growing demand.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Boise State Public Radio, Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, KUNR in Nevada, KUNC in Northern Colorado, KANW in New Mexico, Colorado Public Radio and KJZZ in Arizona as well as NPR, with support from affiliate newsrooms across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and Eric and Wendy Schmidt.