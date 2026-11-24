Editor's note: Highway 151 reopened Monday night, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

A vital highway connecting Pagosa Springs to Durango is about to reopen — weeks after back-to-back floods swept through the southwestern part of the state. Colorado State Highway 151 will open to all traffic at 6 a.m. Tuesday, just before the Thanksgiving traffic rush, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

The normally quiet two-lane highway will offer an essential detour around an impassable section of U.S. 160, including the failed Piedra River Bridge. Using Highway 151 will cut travel time between Pagosa Springs and Durango nearly in half, to under two hours. The trip would normally take about an hour but lengthened to nearly four hours after multiple roadways were swamped, eroded and even washed away by flooding in late October and early November.

CDOT said it will still take weeks to construct and install a temporary bridge over the Piedra River, with an estimated opening date of mid-December.

Colorado Department of Transportation Highway 151 south of Pagosa Springs is set to open on Nov. 24, 2026, after stretches of the road were destroyed by two recent floods.

To the east of Pagosa Springs, the section of U.S. 160 connecting to Denver reopened over this past weekend. Wolf Creek Pass also offers access to the Wolf Creek Ski Area, which had been mostly closed since flooding closed highways across southwest Colorado in late October and early November.

CDOT said it’s in the midst of the largest road recovery project southwest Colorado has ever seen. The agency has requested more than $150 million from the Federal Highway Administration to repair highways stretching from the San Luis Valley to the Four Corners.

