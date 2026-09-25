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Friends of the San Juan Snow Series: Avalanche Awareness Class

Friends of the San Juan Snow Series: Avalanche Awareness Class

When was the last time that you refreshed your avalanche skills?

Join FOSJ and the Durango Public Library for a Know Before You Go presentation to prep for this winter's backcountry season.

More information about Friends of the San Juans can be found at thesanjuans.org.

The Durango Public Library
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301
Durango, Colorado 81301