KSUT at 50
This year marks KSUT’s 50th anniversary. Since launching in 1976, the station has broadcast tribal news, local and NPR news, and a range of music throughout the Four Corners region.
Explore an ongoing series of stories marking KSUT's history, told through interviews with DJs, board members, staff, and listeners who helped shape the station's legacy.
This year marks KSUT’s 50th anniversary. Since launching in 1976, the station has broadcast tribal news, local and NPR news, and a range of music throughout the Four Corners region. Here's part three of a series marking KSUT's history, told through interviews with DJs, board members, staff, and listeners who helped shape the station's legacy.
Part two of a series marking the station’s history, told through interviews with DJs, board members, staff, and listeners who helped shape KSUT's legacy.
This year marks KSUT’s 50th anniversary. Since its launch in 1976, the station has broadcast tribal news, local and NPR news, and different genres of music throughout the Four Corners region. But when it signed on, it barely covered the town of Ignacio with its 10-watt signal.