Listener-supported KSUT delivers NPR News and Music Discovery for the Four Corners, on-air and online, from its studios on Southern Ute lands in Ignacio, Colorado.

KSUT is an independent, non-profit organization governed by a Board of Directors and is not a tribally owned station or service.

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KSUT at 50

This year marks KSUT’s 50th anniversary. Since launching in 1976, the station has broadcast tribal news, local and NPR news, and a range of music throughout the Four Corners region. 

Explore an ongoing series of stories marking KSUT's history, told through interviews with DJs, board members, staff, and listeners who helped shape the station's legacy.

A group of 11 smiling people face the camera, they are seated and standing in a radio control room with a control board and a shelf of CDs in the back.
History
KSUT at 50: The signal split that transformed the station
This year marks KSUT’s 50th anniversary. Since launching in 1976, the station has broadcast tribal news, local and NPR news, and a range of music throughout the Four Corners region. Here's part three of a series marking KSUT's history, told through interviews with DJs, board members, staff, and listeners who helped shape the station's legacy.
An old photo of a man wearing a headdress waves at the camera.
History
KSUT at 50: Growth in the 1980s, the signature Blend, and becoming an NPR affiliate
Part two of a series marking the station’s history, told through interviews with DJs, board members, staff, and listeners who helped shape KSUT's legacy.
Special guests Eddie Box Jr., and Southern Ute Tribal Council Vice-Chair Ramona Eagle, Lorelei Cloud, Marge Barry, and Linda Baker, joined us for a group interview to talk about KSUT's history with station hosts Tami Graham and Sheila Nanaeto.
History
KSUT, the early years: Launching as a tribal radio station in 1976, live from a 10x14 room
This year marks KSUT’s 50th anniversary. Since its launch in 1976, the station has broadcast tribal news, local and NPR news, and different genres of music throughout the Four Corners region. But when it signed on, it barely covered the town of Ignacio with its 10-watt signal.