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2026 Colorado Election Coverage

Dwayne Romero, Democratic candidate for Colorado's 1st Congressional District, stands outside of the Clifton Community Campus in Clifton, Colo., after a town hall forum. Aug. 20, 2026.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Government & Politics
An interview with 3rd Congressional District Democratic candidate Dwayne Romero
Stina Sieg
U.S. Rep. Jeff Hurd speaks to constituents at a congressional event in Glenwood Springs. Aug. 17, 2026.
Courtesy: Jesse Paul/Colorado Sun
Government & Politics
Hurd notes independence, pragmatism in 3rd Congressional District reelection bid
Tom Hesse
Phil Weiser, Colorado attorney general and Democratic candidate for governor, meets with Mesa county Democrats in Grand Junction. Sept. 19, 2026.
Bente Birkeland
/
CPR News
Government & Politics
Weiser seeks to motivate Democratic volunteers in Mesa County as canvassing begins
Bente Birkeland