2026 Colorado Election Coverage
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The GOP gubernatorial candidate has made frequent appearances at churches across Colorado, raising questions about whether some of those events crossed federal restrictions on political activity by tax-exempt organizations.
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Club 20 debates move forward in western Colorado with some key candidates missing.
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Republican candidate for governor Victor Marx agreed earlier this week to a moderated debate with Democratic candidate Phil Weiser.
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Mountain West states among those caught up in Trump admin battles over the vote
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Colorado will be allowed to mail a 2026 ballot to all eligible voters.
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The Native American Rights Fund finds disparities in voter registration, mail-in ballots and other stages of voting in Native communities