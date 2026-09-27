Before you vote, see what your choices could mean.

We want to help you understand not just what’s on the ballot, but what could happen afterward. What would you fund? What would you cut? See the budget implications and decide how you would respond.

Give it a try on this page. It takes less than 10 minutes.

Colorado Tradeoffs is a Know Before You Vote tool from KSUT Public Radio. Check out our other tool, Build Your Own Ballot. Enter your address and get a personalized look at the races and ballot questions you’ll actually be voting on.