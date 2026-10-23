Tropical storm prompts evacuations, road closures, and closure of the Animas River

Heavy rain over several days has led to significant flooding in southwest Colorado, prompting evacuations and multiple road closures due to flooding and debris flows. On Friday morning, the La Plata County sheriff closed parts of the Animas River in Durango to recreation.

“We have a concern about high water and swift water rescues for people recreating in the river. We saw last night people were posting on where to launch and where to avoid hazards, river left or river right, and so we're trying to get ahead of that,” said Rob Farino, the Director of the Office of Emergency Management for La Plata County .

Farino says La Plata County has sent search-and-rescue teams to assist in San Juan County, New Mexico, where flooding has been more severe. This leaves fewer emergency personnel available to respond to calls for help on the river.

“They've got some active rescues going, and the sheriff doesn't have the staff to conduct rescues, and neither does the fire department. So we're trying to prevent or tamp that down a little bit if we can,” he said.

The closure applies to the Animas River from Oxbow Park to Dallabetta Park in Durango. The sheriff’s office says any violations may result in a civil citation.

Farino says emergency personnel are monitoring conditions as more rain is forecast.

“The river is pushing 10,000 CFS, and it will continue to rise until at least midafternoon today (Friday). And then we do have additional rain coming tonight and tomorrow. So you know, it could be several days, I think, before we see it come down to a safer or more normal level,” he said.

The storm prompted evacuations in several counties including in La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, Dolores, Hinsdale, San Miguel, Ouray, San Juan, Mineral, Alamosa, and Rio Grande counties. Pre-evacuation warnings were issued Thursday night for the North Vallecito area and at the Junction Creek Mobile Home Park northwest of Durango city limits. According to a La Plata County release, full evacuation orders may be issued if the river continues to rise in that area.

Brooke Scholtens, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Grand Junction, says La Plata County received less moisture than other places in the region.

“In the Durango area, we've been seeing totals ranging in the 3 to 2 to 3 inch range. Areas within and around Pagosa Springs have seen totals ranging from 4 to 5 inches,” she said.

Scholtens says this is a subtropical system and the remnants of Hurricane Trudy. The storm will continue moving through the region this weekend, with rain starting to clear by Monday.

An evacuation center is set up at the La Plata County Fairgrounds, 2500 Main Avenue in Durango. Small animals are allowed. Evacuees with large animals should call the La Plata County Emergency Information Center at 970-385-8700.

There are multiple road closures in effect as a result of the flooding, including:



US 550 is closed on Red Mountain Pass in both directions

US 160 mile point 157 to mile point 183. This is expected to be an extended closure

CO 17 mile point 0 to mile point 38 is closed northbound and southbound. Starting at the New Mexico border to Antonito.

Emergency officials warn motorists to not drive through flooded roads or around barricades.

On Thursday night, Governor Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency in response to flooding in La Plata, Archuleta, Montezuma, Dolores, Hinsdale, San Miguel, Ouray, San Juan, Mineral, Alamosa, and Rio Grande counties. The verbal declaration activates the State Emergency Operations Plan and authorizes the Colorado National Guard to support flood-flow response, evacuation, and search-and-rescue efforts.