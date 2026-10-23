Heavy rains in southwest Colorado prompt road closures, evacuations, and disaster declarations

Heavy rainfall and swollen rivers prompted evacuations and road closures across southern Colorado Thursday night and into Friday morning with concern that water will continue rising in some areas.

Flooding was especially pronounced in the Pagosa Springs area, where a disaster emergency was declared and the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuations for low lying areas along the San Juan, Rio Blanco, Navajo and Piedra rivers.

“Please SHELTER IN PLACE, water levels are beginning to recede but many roads are IMPASSABLE and unsafe for travel,” the Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media early Friday.

All Archuleta School District schools are also closed Friday as a result of floods.

South Fork Fire Rescue Floodwaters rise at the Fun Valley Family Resort near South Fork. Oct. 22, 2026.

Flood risk is expected to continue into Friday night in the Four Corners region, including southwestern Colorado as heavy rains continue to flood multiple rivers.

All Archuleta School District schools are also closed Friday as a result of floods.

Flood risk is expected to continue into Friday night in the Four Corners region, including southwestern Colorado as heavy rains continue to flood multiple rivers.

Elsewhere, damage caused Thursday night and into Friday morning affected roads across the southern and western portion of the state. The Colorado Department of Transportation early Friday morning announcedcomplete closures of Red Mountain Pass and Wolf Creek Pass, as well as closures between Pagosa Springs and Bayfield and near Antonito.

CDOT posted photos of a significant road washout near Silverton on Highway 550, with a large section of the highway shoulder washed away.

In Montrose County, flooding closed travel between Paradox and Uravan, and the town of Gateway in Mesa County, which saw significant flooding earlier this year, is on flood watch.