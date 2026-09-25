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Adaptive Sports Association Winter Volunteer Orientation Session

Adaptive Sports Association Winter Volunteer Orientation Session

Want to volunteer with ASA this winter? Join us for a Volunteer Orientation Session to learn more about volunteering with the Adaptive Sports Association. You only need to attend ONE session! No RSVP required.

Adaptive Sports Association Headquarters
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Adaptive Sports Association
970-259-0374
program@asadurango.com
https://ASAdurango.com
Adaptive Sports Association Headquarters
463 Turner Drive, #105
Durango, Colorado 81303
9702590374
program@asadurango.com
asadurango.com