Wild New Way Women’s Collective x SW Mahj Club: Mahjong 101 + 102 Series

I'm so excited to team up with Aimee and Allison of SW Mahj Club for a special two-part American Mahjong series just for our Wild New Way Women's Collective!

If you've been curious about Mahjong or have friends who are playing and want to join the fun, this is your chance! We'll kick things off with Mahjong 101, where you'll learn the basics, then come back for Mahjong 102 to build your skills, gain confidence, and really get into the game.

No experience needed! Just come ready to learn, laugh, meet some wonderful women, and enjoy a couple of fun evenings together.

And we're adding a little extra Wild New Way magic! We're working on some special perks, treats, and fun surprises exclusively for our Women's Collective participants. More details are coming soon, but we're planning a few extras to make these evenings even more memorable!

I can't wait to share this experience with you!

Mahjong 101

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Mahjong 102

Thursday, December 3, 2026

5:00 to 7:00 PM

Location: SW Mahj Clubhouse | Downtown Durango

Investment: $100 per person

Your registration includes both classes, your 2026 NMJL card, learning materials, and use of Mahjong tiles, racks, and mats during class.

A special thank you to Aimee and Allison of SW Mahj Club for helping bring this collaboration together and creating such a fun way for the Women’s Collective to learn and connect.

Registration Link: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/wnwswmahjong2026

