Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories
Preserving Stories: A Guide to Recording Oral Histories
Come learn how to use our oral history equipment available for checkout at the library!
This event will include opportunities to explore the equipment as well as discussions on oral history best practices in order to help you best collect the stories of your family and our community. Can't make it? Recordings of the program will be also available after the event!
The Durango Public Library
01:00 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
The Durango Public Library
1900 E 3rd Ave. Durango, CO 81301Durango, Colorado 81301