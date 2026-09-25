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KSUT's 90.1 FM signal in La Plata County is currently off the air due to heavy rain. We're working to restore service ASAP.

Friends of the SW La Plata Library District Open House

Friends of the SW La Plata Library District Open House

Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:00 pm : Friends of the Southwest La Plata Library District Open House Meet-and-Greet at Sunnyside Library. Come learn about our amazing community of volunteers who support, promote, and enhance the services of Sunnyside and Fort Lewis Mesa Libraries. All are welcome.

Sunnyside Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218
Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org
https://swlplibrarydistrict.org