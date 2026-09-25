Friends of the SW La Plata Library District Open House
Friends of the SW La Plata Library District Open House
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2:00 pm : Friends of the Southwest La Plata Library District Open House Meet-and-Greet at Sunnyside Library. Come learn about our amazing community of volunteers who support, promote, and enhance the services of Sunnyside and Fort Lewis Mesa Libraries. All are welcome.
Sunnyside Library
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Sunnyside Library
75 County Road 218Durango, Colorado 81303
(970) 425-5610 ext. 2
sspatron@swlplibrarydistrict.org