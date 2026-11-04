KSUT Conversation with Briggen Wrinkle on recovery funding in the wake of the floods

In today's KSUT Conversation, Tami Graham speaks with Briggen Wrinkle about the Community Emergency Response Fund.

Wrinkle runs the Community Foundation Serving Southwest Colorado, which was founded in 2008 after the Seasons Restaurant fire in downtown Durango.

The fund is designated for community emergencies in southwest Colorado. It was recently activated to support flood recovery efforts in our region.

The Community Foundation will distribute donations to community-based organizations supporting our region during emergencies. The foundation works with local leaders to direct funds where they'll have the most impact.