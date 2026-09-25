Wild New Way Women’s Collective: December Open Gathering

Some things become clearer when we give ourselves enough space to slow down and really pay attention.

The Women’s Collective Monthly Open Gathering is a welcoming space for women to step away from the usual pace of life, reflect on what has been taking up space internally, and connect through thoughtful conversation with other women.

On Wednesday, December 2, I’ll guide us through questions and reflection designed to open conversation around what may be present in our lives right now. That could include relationships, work, identity, transitions, emotions, purpose, or simply a question you have been carrying without much time to consider.

We'll move beyond the usual surface-level conversations to explore some of the beliefs, patterns, and assumptions that shape how we experience life, often without realizing it. Through sharing and hearing different perspectives, we may discover something about ourselves we hadn't considered before.

The gathering is intentionally relaxed and easy to join, whether this is your first Women’s Collective event or you have been with us before. Bring your favorite morning beverage, settle in, and make the morning your own.

What to Expect

We’ll spend the hour slowing down, reflecting, and having an open conversation shaped by the women in the room. I’ll offer prompts and questions to help us explore what is showing up, while leaving plenty of room for different perspectives and for the conversation to unfold naturally.

Come with an open mind and a little curiosity, and enjoy the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and hear different perspectives. Join in as much or as little as you'd like!

📅 Wednesday, December 2, 2026

☕ Doors open at 8:30 AM MST for connection before we begin

🌿 Gathering: 9:00 to 10:00 AM MST

🥤 Bring your favorite morning beverage

💬 You’re welcome to stay afterward for continued conversation and connection

📍 The Durango Collective | 1315 Main Ave., Durango, CO

💛 Donation-based | Pay what you can

🔗 Register here: https://wildnewway.myflodesk.com/womenscollective1202

New and returning women are warmly welcome, and you are very welcome to come on your own.

