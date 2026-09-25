The Hyena and the Hare: Experience Dogon Culture from Mali, West Africa

Experience Dogon culture firsthand!

• Try traditional Dogon dancing with percussion by Bradley Hoessle and friends.

• Get to know the hyena and the hare, beloved characters from Dogon folklore.

• Experience a reading and performance featuring The Hyena, The Hare, and The Baobab, the first book ever published in the Tommoso language.

• Taste bissap, a refreshing hibiscus drink popular in Mali.

• Learn about how Tandana is helping internally displaced families rebuild their lives.

Moussa Tembiné and Housseyni Pamateck, both from rural Dogon villages, will share their perspectives on life in central Mali and the traditions of their communities. As leaders of The Tandana Foundation’s Mali team, they have spent two decades building relationships and supporting community-led development initiatives throughout Dogon Country. Mancos resident Anna Taft, who founded Tandana, will interpret and share about Tandana’s work.