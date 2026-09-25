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San Juan Basin Archaeological Society Meeting and Presentation Live and On Zoom

San Juan Basin Archaeological Society Meeting and Presentation Live and On Zoom

The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to a free presentation in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College and on Zoom on Wednesday, November 11th at 7:00 pm. At 6:30 we will have social time in the CSWS foyer. After a brief business meeting, Tom D. Dillehay, PhD, will present “The Peopling of the Americas”. See SJBAS.ORG for more information.

Fort Lewis College Lyceum
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

San Juan Basin Archaeological Scociety
(970) 903-3929
chambrke@aol.com
http://sjbas.org

Artist Group Info

Tom D. Dillehay, PhD
Fort Lewis College Lyceum
http://sjbas.org