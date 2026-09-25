San Juan Basin Archaeological Society Meeting and Presentation Live and On Zoom

The San Juan Basin Archaeological Society invites the public to a free presentation in the Lyceum at the Center of Southwest Studies at Fort Lewis College and on Zoom on Wednesday, November 11th at 7:00 pm. At 6:30 we will have social time in the CSWS foyer. After a brief business meeting, Tom D. Dillehay, PhD, will present “The Peopling of the Americas”. See SJBAS.ORG for more information.

