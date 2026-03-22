Dog Recall Clinic

Struggling with a dog who doesn't come when you call them? Then this clinic is for you!

In this 2-part clinic we walk through the basic's around a good recall, we discuss how to deal with the dog who ignores you, and we practice - a bunch.

If you're ready to improve your relationship (and your dogs recall) than this class is for you.

Class runs 2 consecutive Sundays 1-4pm to give you an opportunity to practice and excel. Cost is $150.