Auditions at the Durango Arts Center
Auditions at the Durango Arts Center
Durango Arts Repertory Theater is hosting auditions for eight men and three women for the production of Pulitzer Prize author Tracy Letts’, The Minutes.
Auditions are Saturday June 20, from 11 am - 2 pm at the Durango Arts Center.
Play information and signup links are at www.durangoarts.org under the Performing Arts tab.
Durango Arts Center
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Durango Arts Center
(970) 259-2606
info@durangoarts.org
Artist Group Info
director@durangoarts.org
Durango Arts Center
802 East Second AvenueDurango , Colorado 81301