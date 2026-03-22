Archuleta County BioBlitz 2026

The Archuleta County Bioblitz takes place along the Pagosa Springs Riverwalk and Reservoir Hill on Saturday, June 20th from 8AM to 8PM.

This is a family friendly community science event where experts and volunteers work together to document and record the biodiversity of the area. No experience is necessary. Tickets include dinner and a t-shirt. Registration is available on the Pagosa Springs Parks & Rec website.

Sponsored by CSU Extension, Archuleta County, Audubon Rockies, and Weminuche Audubon Society.

Our BioBlitz is a family-friendly event and no experience is necessary. However, as a participant you will be expected to contribute to the data collection effort while learning about our natural environment. Please leave dogs at home.