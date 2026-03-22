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Archuleta County BioBlitz 2026

Archuleta County BioBlitz 2026

The Archuleta County Bioblitz takes place along the Pagosa Springs Riverwalk and Reservoir Hill on Saturday, June 20th from 8AM to 8PM.
This is a family friendly community science event where experts and volunteers work together to document and record the biodiversity of the area. No experience is necessary. Tickets include dinner and a t-shirt. Registration is available on the Pagosa Springs Parks & Rec website.

Sponsored by CSU Extension, Archuleta County, Audubon Rockies, and Weminuche Audubon Society.
Our BioBlitz is a family-friendly event and no experience is necessary. However, as a participant you will be expected to contribute to the data collection effort while learning about our natural environment. Please leave dogs at home.

Community Center
$10 - $25
08:00 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Town of Pagosa Springs
970-264-4151
pagosasprings.co.gov
Community Center
451 Hot Springs Blvd
Pagosa Springs , Colorado 81147