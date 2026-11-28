Ski towns are hoping to bounce back from last year's poor snow this winter, but are thinking about economic diversification as a future of warmer and drier winters looms.

The El Niño weather pattern could potentially bring more precipitation this ski season, but there's no guarantee temperatures in the region will be cold enough for a decent snowpack.

Record drought conditions last winter and spring amounted to the worst ski season in almost fifty years. Visits to ski areas in the Rocky Mountains were down almost 25% from the year before, according to the National Ski Area Association.

The Colorado Association of Ski Towns (CAST) reports that last year, associated resort communities also felt that decline. CAST members also reported that wildfires this summer brought smoke and poor air quality, which led to fewer people visiting to hike, mountain bike, and fish.

Margaret Bowes, executive director of CAST, said many of the group's members are still feeling the effects of last year.

"One bad winter can really impact visitation in the next winter as well," she said. "So we're seeing lower occupancy than is ideal and is expected, and the thinking is that that could be in a large part due to last winter's conditions."

When Vail Resorts made the Epic Pass available to purchase this spring, there was a 10% decline in sales from the year before.

Bowes emphasized that in tourism-based economies, the effects of a bad year are cascading, and go way beyond the ski slopes.

"We had ski instructors that weren't getting shifts, and we had Main Street businesses that weren't as busy as they expected, so they didn't hire as many workers for the winter," she said.

"Which led to folks having a hard time making rent and affording food, and so our food banks saw heavier use."

She said last year, some communities tried to draw visitors with fly fishing and hot springs promotions, along with activities like alpaca petting, movie nights, and ice skating, which aren't snow-dependent.

It's also sparked conversations among ski towns about how they themselves contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, and how they can reduce their own carbon footprints.

"Many of my communities are really focused on renewable energy efforts, electrification, waste reduction, (and) a whole host of strategies that can hopefully help in the long term reduce some of the climate impacts we're seeing," Bowes said.

"We have frequent conversations at CAST meetings about things like renewable energy and, you know, 'is geothermal a good strategy for high altitude cold climates?'"

Bowes also said many CAST members are considering economic diversification strategies. Ski towns want to encourage entrepreneurship that isn't tourism-based.

"I think it has really changed the thinking around tourism promotion that, in the past, this was maybe a once in a 30-year occurrence, and all the models are pointing to a winter like last year could become more frequent," Bowes said.

Copyright 2026 Rocky Mountain Community Radio. This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.



Copyright 2026 Aspen Public Radio