Colorado submitted a Major Disaster Declaration request to President Trump today for the latest round of catastrophic flooding that hit the Four Corners in early November.

This is Colorado's second major disaster relief request in the last month.

Over the past two months, regional flooding has impacted New Mexico , Arizona , Utah , and tribal nations, with recovery cost estimates now reaching hundreds of millions of dollars.

Flooding has destroyed roads, bridges , and critical infrastructure and displaced thousands of residents, some of whom are facing long-term housing challenges . In its formal request to the White House today, Colorado put preliminary reconstruction cost estimates for public infrastructure at $28.5 million.

This comes in addition to the state's previous request for federal relief, delivered to the White House on October 31 , which asked FEMA for nearly $27 million for infrastructure repairs.

This week, the Colorado Department of Transportation revised its estimated cost to repair roads and bridges to $156 million.

The state expects those numbers to increase. Governor Jared Polis says the Trump Administration has not responded to the state’s first request for federal relief from 3 weeks ago.

KSUT’s Adam Burke spoke with Gov. Jared Polis on Friday morning about where things stand with federal relief efforts and why he expects the numbers to increase further. Pagosa Springs Mayor Shari Pierce and also joined the conversation.

The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

KSUT: Governor Polis, you've issued, as of this morning, another major disaster declaration following the most recent flooding devastation in Southwest Colorado. This is a formal request to the White House asking the president to declare the catastrophic flooding in early November as a federal disaster. Whether President Trump makes this declaration or not has implications for the kind of federal relief funding that could help communities rebuild.

On October 31st, you sent your first request to the White House for flooding that occurred between October 22nd and October 25th. At the time, you told us you would hope to hear back from the federal government within a matter of days or weeks. So it's been three weeks. Have you had any acknowledgment from President Trump or anyone on his team about the flooding devastation in this part of the state?

Polis: We have not heard back on the first declaration yet. Now we add a second to that. This is for the weather pattern that began October 29th versus the October 22 weather pattern. FEMA really requires a second one because they look at the Weather Service events, and while on the ground, these were a unified event–really one flood–FEMA requires two different disaster declarations. We have again done enough assessments; we're well over the minimum threshold for that second declaration, and we now call on FEMA and the White House to approve both.

KSUT: But has there been any signal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, otherwise known as FEMA, that federal relief will be or could be granted?

Polis: We've been in constant discussion with them. I talked to FEMA recently this morning. They have known we are working on this second one as well because of the second event, which already has damaged several times the minimum threshold for a declaration.

KSUT: Over the past year, FEMA has denied requests and appeals for several disasters that hit Colorado in 2025, including a devastating flood. I've spoken with many local officials in this part of the state about the flooding over the last month, and over and over, I'm hearing the same thing: that this time FEMA will surely deem these floods to be disasters. That they're so extreme that surely FEMA will provide relief funding. But there's also fear that the executive branch will play politics here and will leave Colorado to fend for itself. What can you say to the people of Southwest Colorado who were afraid that this is what will occur here?

Polis: Well, we've done everything we can to make the case, working with FEMA, assessing the damage, making sure that we meet the criteria, which we do. We exceed the criteria for federal disaster assistance, and we hope that nobody plays politics with the lives of real people, many of whom lost their homes.

KSUT: Let's turn to the second request issued today. FEMA treats natural disasters as isolated events, as you alluded to earlier. In other words, the storms that brought flooding to Colorado in the third week of October are different, even though we experienced them maybe in the same way and as part of a singular event than the ones that arrived November 1 was the second flood more destructive than the first in any way? Are these similar in the amount of damage that occurred?

Polis: Well, we have a lot of damage from both, and frankly, they built on one another with the saturation that had already occurred with the first. The second weather pattern hit in a way where we were still very much dealing with the impact of the first, so there's a lot of damage from both. Not all of it has even been assessed yet, but roads and over 270 homes have been destroyed, with over 100 more uninhabitable. This will be a tough rebuilding process, and we hope the federal government steps up as a partner to the nonprofit community, our counties, and the state in helping southwest Colorado recover.

KSUT: You indicated in our interview three weeks ago that, in some ways, these applications for federal relief are kind of placeholders–preliminary damage assessments that are likely to go up. And three weeks ago you expressed confidence that these recovery cost estimates would go up. At the time, you were projecting about $27 million in damage today. You're saying the second storm caused at least 28.5 million dollars in damage. Have your estimates for the first storm gone up, and if so, by how much?

Polis: Yeah, so combined over 50 million dollars, and yes, that will continue to go up as additional damage is assessed, and that's customary. They both far exceed the minimum threshold, and our team on the ground, working with the county, has done a great job showing where that damage is and making sure it's included in this request. And we fully expect that there'll be more in the future.

KSUT: And is it correct to say that applications like this are kind of placeholders that, once a formal appeal to the White House is granted? That the application opens the door to adjusting these damage estimates if recovery costs are significantly higher than initially estimated?

Polis: Look, whatever was damaged in both weather events and is eligible, we will add to these. And we want to make sure we do that assessment correctly, and we want to make sure that nothing stands in the way of efforts to rebuild as quickly as possible. And the second emergency response will flow directly to people. For instance, the individual assistance up to 18 months of rental assistance is one of the components of that for people that lost their home, and that's very important.

KSUT: Climate scientists are aligned that these catastrophic floods and storms are the likely result of a warming climate. We've been calling these 100-year floods. I think you used that term in our last conversation. Perhaps we'll be calling this last one a 1,000-year flooding event. But when you look at them back to back, year after year, there's also concern that these extreme weather events, both drought and flooding, bear the fingerprints of climate change. As these communities rebuild, is it fair to demand that reconstruction be done in a way that increases resilience to more extreme flooding?

Polis: Sherry...you want to weigh in on that from the local perspective?

Pierce: That is a conversation we've been having here in Archuleta County. Of course, the first thing we need to do is get our current infrastructure back in place. But when we're doing that, we're having an eye to what we can do to make this better and more resilient. And this is an important part of the ask with FEMA–to help us look at these things and build back better and stronger. And so it is very vital for us to have the assistance of the federal government as well as what the state government has done and continues to do for us, so yes, we do need to do that for sure.

KSUT: I'm thinking about what you guys have faced over the last couple of years with these floods, and as I understand it, when you did not receive federal funding last year, you had to pick and choose between the work you did and the work you were not able to afford to do. In some cases, the band-aids you put on last year's damage came back to haunt you in this year's flooding. So I would imagine that any kind of real, sincere approach to resilient rebuilding would require federal funding.

Pierce: Well, I don't know what you're referring to–that, ‘things we did last year came back to haunt us…’. But I do know that we did things last year, including shoring up the riverbank in advance of the spring runoff. And I think we did have to definitely pick and choose what we did, and we absolutely were not able to fully recover from last year's flood before this year's hit. I just want to put this in perspective: no one in our county who is alive today has seen flooding like this. The last major flood that was higher than this was in 1911, so we're really struggling to recover from this, and the funding definitely is going to be critical to us.

KSUT: Governor Polis, do you have any oversight levers that you can pull as governor to insist that resilience is incorporated into reconstruction efforts, or is it really too early to have those kinds of discussions, given the level of devastation to these communities?

Polis: We really want to work with our local partners on that. We have, for instance, building codes in the wildland-urban interface that we're trying to update, and we've involved locals and others in that process. But with regard to floods and resilience, we work closely with the cities and the counties on making sure we have the best available codes for where they're needed to help reduce the likelihood of these kinds of catastrophic losses.

KSUT: I spoke with someone in New Mexico's Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, who's overseeing emergency response for the same natural disasters down there, she told me that New Mexico's rough estimates for damage to just infrastructure for the flooding has climbed to $800 million. That's not counting emergency response costs or damage to private property. By the way, these floods hit the Four Corners and tribal lands. Recovering from these floods is going to cost in the billions. It would seem, based on my preliminary back-of-the-envelope calculations, how are you working with other states to strengthen your appeal to the federal government for federal relief?

Polis: Colorado has a separate path to that. New Mexico is also submitting. We have submitted with the counties for the Colorado piece. So just the way it works federally is these are separate requests. For instance, if the tribes also submit, that would be a separate request too. So we are focused now on this: the first and second federal emergency disaster response. For Southwest Colorado, over $50 million so far in damage that's been assessed. We can amend that and add to it, but that's our focus. We absolutely support our neighbors. There's no question about it. It's affected New Mexico as well, and we're very supportive of their work.

KSUT: Just following up on that, I understand that the federal standards require these boundaries to be recognized when you approach the federal government. I'm just wondering whether there's any strength in numbers here, given the fact that there are four states involved.

Polis: Well, I'm hopeful that they'll all be approved. You know, this was one weather event across several states, and I'm really hopeful the federal government steps up, just as they have for major hurricanes and major earthquakes, fires as recently as Pueblo last summer, and other states as well. This horrific flooding affected several states, and I hope the federal government steps up and helps us all regionally.