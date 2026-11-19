From impassable roads and bridges to waterways that have jumped their banks to piles of flood debris and demolition waste, Four Corners residents are facing a number of flooding-related challenges.

In many communities, high housing costs were a point of stress, even before thousands of families were displaced by several flood events in October and early November.

Some evacuated residents have been able to return home. But hundreds in the region face long-term housing uncertainty.

“We have 81 homes completely destroyed,” said La Plata County Commissioner Elizabeth Philbrick. “We have another 231 homes that are inaccessible.”

Philbrick is concerned that flood damage has made housing even scarcer and that, with winter on the way, some residents may be forced to move elsewhere.

“They have no place to live,” she said. “Right now putting together long-term funding for people to have a place to go to, and to stabilize their lives and to raise their children and get to go back to work, is absolutely top of mind.”

For the past month, short-term rental assistance has been available in the form of AirBnB vouchers. Displaced residents can call 211 and apply for this program. According to La Plata County Health and Human Services, 227 households have received vouchers with rental credits.

“For the immediate short-term need, of course, they want a safe, dry, warm place to stay,” said Martha Johnson, the director of the county’s Health and Human Services Department.

But for those families who have permanently lost their housing, a short-term solution only allows room for other stresses.

“It’s great to have a place to be that’s warm and safe and dry,” Johnson said. “But then you’re still going to worry: ‘Can I stay in my community?’ ‘Can I keep working at my same job?’ ‘What about my kids having to change schools?’

“I think what people want most is long-term answers and certainty, and that's what we can't provide right now,” she added.

Adam Burke/KSUT Home damage, and tiny house swept downstream along Junction Creek, north of Durango. November 6, 2026.

Johnson encourages those in need of assistance to visit the La Plata County Resources for Recovery webpage. According to Johnson, Colorado’s Department of Local Affairs has established a task force to help counties across the region with housing resources.

Johnson encourages those in need of assistance to visit the La Plata County Resources for Recovery webpage .

Archuleta County is also struggling with how to help hundreds of residents who no longer have homes to live in.

“We typically have a zero-point-five percent vacancy rate for rentals,” said Jeff Sams, who coordinates affordable housing for Pagosa Springs and Archuleta County.

One hundred sixty households received the short-term rental vouchers from Airbnb. But with the program set to expire Friday, November 20, Sams started contacting owners who rent out housing short-term.

“All I’m asking is if they'd be willing to rent out their property, instead of short-term renting it,” he said.

As of yesterday, Sams had heard back from 40 property owners.

You can find flood recovery resources for Archuleta County here .

He said the state is currently working on an extension of the AirBnB voucher program, which would give those who have already qualified more time.

Households who have not yet qualified for short-term rental assistance through AirBnB have until the end of Friday to apply by calling 211.